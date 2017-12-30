tiger forces
The Syrian Army, primarily the units of the elite Tiger Forces and 4th Mechanized Division, have continued their impressive run against the Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Nusra Front and continue to liberate town after town in the Idlib-Hama province axis.

Just less then an hour ago the Syrian Army liberated the crucial town of Abu Dali that lies on a strategic juncture on the southeast countryside of Idlib province. Full details of that can be read here.

However, the Syrian Army wasted no time at all, and then went onto also liberate the village of Hamdaniyah.

With the capture of both Abu Dali and Hamdaniyah, the Syrian Army are in prime position to completely liberate the southeast countryside of jihadist-held Idlib province.

The Idlib province is the main base of operations for jihadist groups in Syria and its complete liberation will mean a quick end to the war between the Syrian military and terrorist organizations.

It is expected that in 2018 the entirety of Idlib will be liberated.