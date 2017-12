Just less then an hour ago the Syrian Army liberated the crucial town of Abu Dali that lies on a strategic juncture on the southeast countryside of Idlib province. Full details of that can be read here However, the Syrian Army wasted no time at all, and then went onto also liberate the village of Hamdaniyah.With the capture of both Abu Dali and Hamdaniyah,The Idlib province is the main base of operations for jihadist groups in Syria and its complete liberation will mean a quick end to the war between the Syrian military and terrorist organizations.It is expected that in 2018 the entirety of Idlib will be liberated.