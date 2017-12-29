© AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

Israel's parliament ratified on ThursdayReuters reports.The so-calledapproved in the final reading by a vote of 59-to-54, prevents police from announcing whether they have found enough evidence for an indictment before prosecutors decide whether or not to press such charges.Netanyahu is a suspect in two cases. In one, he is alleged to have meddled in the media industry. The other concerns gifts he received from wealthy businessmen. He denies any wrongdoing.Opposition lawmakers have said that the bill, tabled by Netanyahu's rightist Likud party, waswhich has fueled weekly demonstrations in Tel Aviv and calls for the premier's ouster.Netanyahu defended the bill on 3 December asIn 60 percent of cases where police recommend criminal charges, prosecutors decided not to indict, Netanyahu noted.The final draft stipulated that the law would not be in effect regarding investigations that predate its ratification.That has done little to mollify the opposition."This law came about only because of the investigations against Netanyahu," Avi Gabbay, head of the centre-left Zionist Union party, told Israel's Army Radio.and a 23 December TV poll found that