Moscow is set to cancel several agreements with Washington under the Open Skies Treaty, in response to the US creating obstacles for Russian observation activities, the Foreign Ministry said., Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday. The measures will take effect on January 1.Moscow was forced to take the steps in response to US actions hampering observation activities, Zakharova stressed. The spokeswoman signaled that"We urge our American colleagues to stop andto the issues of the treaty," she said., was proposed during the Cold War era, and eventually signed in the early 1990s by over 20 countries. The treaty entered force in 2002, allowing the parties to conduct observation flights to monitor each other's military activities.The agreement has held for a decade, but increased tensions between the US and Russia have placed strain on it., which "support digital photograph equipment, sideways-looking synthetic aperture radar, and infrared equipment" and allegedly did not fit within the agreement's limitations. The legislators urged then-President Barack Obama to forbid Moscow to use such planes for Open Skies flights. In turn, Russia in April 2014 cancelled a US monitoring flight, saying that Washington had twice missed the schedule for it.The ongoing row over the agreement has been. Moscow stated that such a range was more than enough to cover the entire Kaliningrad region, while the longer ones only disrupted civilian traffic and hampered the operations of the international airport.The US accused Moscow of violating the treaty and mulled introducing restrictions for Russian observation flights. The planned limitations were reported by the Wall Street Journal back in September, but there has been no official announcement yet. The expected US measures reportedly include limitations on Russian monitoring flights over Alaska and Hawaii, as well as some other options.