Eric Schneiderman anti trump
© Drew Angerer/Getty Images
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman
Openly anti-Trump New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman bragged in a Medium post on Tuesday about his "legal resistance" to Trump. He just so happens to reportedly be assisting special counsel Robert Mueller with the probe into Russian interference during the 2016 election, aka alleged Trump/Kremlin collusion.

"Tuesday's Medium post accompanied a profile of Schneiderman in The New York Times, which noted that the AG lodged 100 legal or administrative challenges to administration policies during Trump's first year in office. Such challenges include lawsuits contesting the travel ban and rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era amnesty policy that grants temporary status to illegal immigrants who entered the country as children," reports The Daily Caller.

Moreover, as noted by Politico, "Schneiderman has a contentious history with Trump." Last November, the AG won a $25 million settlement regarding alleged fraud at Trump University.

"We try and protect New Yorkers from those who would do them harm," said Schneiderman. "The biggest threat to New Yorkers right now is the federal government, so we're responding to it."

He also bragged about his "legal resistance" to Trump in a tweet posted Wednesday. "2017 was a year of legal resistance," he wrote. "With the tireless efforts of the talented attorneys on my staff, my office has now taken over 100 legal & administrative actions to protect the people of NY from attacks by the Trump administration."

But, remember, there's no anti-Trump bias here.

According to a report from Politico this summer, Schneiderman is assisting special counsel Robert Mueller with the Trump/Russia investigation. Aside from the prosecutor's assistance tracking and sharing financial records of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort with Mueller, the attorney general's office "also is looking into some of Trump's business transactions and could potentially share those records with Mueller's team," sources told the outlet.

Schneiderman told the Times he's "watching [the investigation] from the outside, like everybody else."