Tzipi Hotovely
© AP/Emil Salman
Tzipi Hotovely sits in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem. On May 21, 2015 Hotovely, Israel’s deputy foreign minister, delivered a message to the international community saying that Israel owes no apologies for its policies in the Holy Land and citing religious texts that it belongs to the Jewish people
Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister, Tzipi Hotovely, has called on the United Nations to stop using the term "occupation" in reference to Israel's control over Palestinian lands.

The senior official claimed that the international organization has been lured to repeating the "Palestinian propaganda vocabulary" and claimed that Israel does not occupy the land of anyone.

"As a proof, this year marks the 50th anniversary of Israel's liberation of Jerusalem and the West Bank," she claimed.

Hotovely's remarks came in response to UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who accused the Israeli occupation of putting more burdens on the Palestinians and preventing them from developing.

The Israeli politician has called on the UN chief to reform what she called the distortion in the United Nations terms and to retract his statements.

"These are facts on the ground," she said, adding that the term occupation was invented by the Palestinian propaganda machine, and it is very regrettable that the United Nations is being drawn to echo and use it in its speech and literature.

When the international organization stops using distorted and false terms such as "occupation", confidence will be restored in it as an institution established for justice and truth.

