© AP/Emil Salman



Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister, Tzipi Hotovely, has called on the United Nations to stop using the term "occupation" in reference to Israel's control over Palestinian lands.The senior official claimed that the international organization has been lured to repeating the "Palestinian propaganda vocabulary" andshe claimed.Hotovely's remarks came in response to UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who accused the Israeli occupation of putting more burdens on the Palestinians and preventing them from developing.The Israeli politician has called on the UN chief to reform what she called the distortion in the United Nations terms and to retract his statements.she said, adding that the term occupation was invented by the Palestinian propaganda machine, and it is very regrettable that the United Nations is being drawn to echo and use it in its speech and literature.