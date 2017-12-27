Puppet Masters
Russian Senate rejects Duma bill prohibiting cruelty in training of hunting dogs
Meduza
Wed, 27 Dec 2017 17:38 UTC
On December 26, the upper house of Russia's parliament broke with the State Duma and rejected Volodin's law. The Duma's speaker insists that his bill has the support of President Putin.
The Federation Council's rejection of Volodin's bill marks just the second time since October 2016 (when Volodin became the Duma's speaker) that the parliament's upper house has voted against a draft law approved by the lower house. (The other law that failed to pass the Federation Council during this time would have banned housing and utilities advertisements on receipts.)
Senator Sergey Kalashnikov raised eyebrows by comparing Volodin's legislation to a law protecting gay rights, arguing that a prohibition on tough dog training is liberal foolishness. After his remark, Kalashnikov was reminded by a colleague at the Federation Council that comparisons between wild animals and members of the LGBT community are "impermissible."
Source: Interfax
Reader Comments
Latest News
- One dead and dozens hurt as 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Tehran, Iran
- Iranian "morality police" soften approach to "un-Islamic" dress code violations
- Does the feminist narrative about "toxic masculinity" contribute to male suicide rates?
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Historic tree at White House to be cut down
- Professor Paul McKeigue's reassessment: Syria's Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack
- Trump tears into dirty dossier calling it a 'crooked Hillary pile of garbage' and it 'FBI tainted'
- Chinese armed forces ready to join with Afghanistan on counter-terrorism efforts
- Flashback: Top South Korean war 'prepper' more worried about Trump than Kim, has 20,000 followers prepping for disaster
- Storms bring hail the size of cricket balls to Queensland, Australia
- Sisters, aged 4 and 6, found dead in an Oak Bay, B.C. apartment — father arrested
- Flashback: Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely calls on UN to stop using the term 'occupation'
- Scientists predict 'mini ice age' may hit UK by 2030
- UK bishop claims holiday homes being turned into sex brothels exploiting trafficked women
- Baby elephants freeze in Myanmar, record snows Switzerland, record cold in Australia
- Proud record: 5 times RT courted controversy in 2017
- Network of 40 female Salafist-jihadists reportedly "preaching" online in Germany
- Here comes the 2018 Russian elections: Putin versus the Muppet Show
- Explosion at St. Petersburg, Russia grocery store leaves dozens injured
- US-led coalition declares it won't conduct ops in Syrian areas controlled by Damascus, as Russia calls US explanations on At-Tanf base 'unintelligible'
- Trump tears into dirty dossier calling it a 'crooked Hillary pile of garbage' and it 'FBI tainted'
- Chinese armed forces ready to join with Afghanistan on counter-terrorism efforts
- Flashback: Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely calls on UN to stop using the term 'occupation'
- Proud record: 5 times RT courted controversy in 2017
- Here comes the 2018 Russian elections: Putin versus the Muppet Show
- US-led coalition declares it won't conduct ops in Syrian areas controlled by Damascus, as Russia calls US explanations on At-Tanf base 'unintelligible'
- Crowdstrike and "Russian" hacks: Fancy frauds, bogus bears & malware mimicry?!
- Ron Paul: Americans shouldn't be surprised that a gov't that kills innocents around the world would consist of rapists and sexual abusers
- The FBI and their conspiracy to stop Trump
- Kiev-Donbass prisoner exchange success? Kiev refuses to hand over dozens of detainees, lies and says they were already released from custody
- Losing patience: Survey shows at least half of Germans want Merkel to step down before the end of her term
- Russian Senate rejects Duma bill prohibiting cruelty in training of hunting dogs
- Roger Stone claims Trump cabinet members plotting to remove him from office
- Honduras, Panama follow U.S. and Guatemala - plan to transfer embassies to Jerusalem
- Kremlin to investigate call to boycott vote by Putin opponent Navalny
- Democrat pick for top Judiciary Committee replacement signals likely impeachment preparation for Trump
- Terrorizing the skies since '95: Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee
- Republican Rep. Francis Rooney calls for 'purge' of FBI 'deep state' people
- EU's plot for greater integration will see creation of 'EU identity'
- Senate waits until Christmas to reveal it has payed $1.5 million in harassment settlements
- Iranian "morality police" soften approach to "un-Islamic" dress code violations
- Does the feminist narrative about "toxic masculinity" contribute to male suicide rates?
- Historic tree at White House to be cut down
- Flashback: Top South Korean war 'prepper' more worried about Trump than Kim, has 20,000 followers prepping for disaster
- Sisters, aged 4 and 6, found dead in an Oak Bay, B.C. apartment — father arrested
- UK bishop claims holiday homes being turned into sex brothels exploiting trafficked women
- Network of 40 female Salafist-jihadists reportedly "preaching" online in Germany
- Explosion at St. Petersburg, Russia grocery store leaves dozens injured
- Teen beaten so severely by cops he needed emergency surgery - Mom says beating took place while he was handcuffed
- Pedophile hunter charged by police for doing their job better than they can
- "Basically litter": Police remove candlelit memorial of Justine Damond, shot to death by cop
- Libtards and Rethugs: Elites laugh as we insult each other
- Schools more dangerous than ever due to Obama's lax discipline policies
- Woman sues Apple for nearly a trillion dollars for deliberately slowing down older iPhones
- Robots being used by San Francisco animal rights group to deter homeless people
- Poll: 89% say multiculturalism has failed in Bradford, UK
- Appalling Dickens-style Christmas tour of Los Angele's Skid Row
- Nine celebs who are 2017's most hideous "feminist' sex abuse-enablers
- Aaron Maté vs Luke Harding: What happens when a Russiagate skeptic debates a professional Russiagater (VIDEO)
- Poll: More than half of Russians donate blood and the trend is rising
- Ancient military fortress network discovered in northern Syria
- Data hidden in Inca knot code discovered by Harvard undergrad
- Elaborate carvings on Moai stone hats, reveal secrets of mysterious Polynesians
- Romanticizing the hunter-gatherer way of life
- "What were they thinking?!" Russian intellectuals on the Russian Revolution
- Jomon pottery gives clues to ancient culture
- Halley's comet and the calendar
- Sigmund Fraud? New bio traces Freud's journey from one crackpot idea to the next
- Stone Age-carved rocks discovered on Danish island
- The WWII baby-in-a-box mystery: Genetics testing and detective work find abandoned baby's family, over 70 years later
- Ancient Biblical city destroyed by earthquake 1,400 years ago uncovered in underwater excavations
- "Great Man-Made River": Muammar Gaddafi's gift to Libya
- The Julian calendar and the Groundhog year
- First genetic map of Ireland confirms basis for regional identity, Viking and Breton connections
- Declassified US documents prove Gorbachev WAS promised 'no eastward NATO expansion'
- SOTT Focus: The Vietnam War: CIA Terrorism as American Foreign Policy
- Ancient port of Corinth reveals Roman engineering
- Silk Road central: US DoD satellite images reveal extraordinary archaeological sites in Afghanistan
- US law firm report: 'France complicit in committing 1994 Rwanda genocide'
- The US is not a democracy and it never was
- Professor Paul McKeigue's reassessment: Syria's Khan Sheikhoun chemical attack
- Very bad science: Study suggests people from poor countries should eat less meat due to environmental concerns
- Driverless taxis became a reality in 2017 and hardly anyone noticed
- Heidelberg Uni physicists find evidence of an exotic state of matter
- Yowza! SpaceX launch stuns Californians with mysterious bright light in sky
- Space Skull returns: 'Halloween asteroid' to pass by Earth in 2018
- Biohackers playing God: "We are in the midst of a genetic revolution"
- Saturn's Rings
- Pathogenic research: Scientists can now create air transmissible Ebola and other lethal viruses
- Introducing Russia's new luxury car brand: Aurus
- Russia's hi-speed rail boom: Manufactured locally and set to traverse the world (VIDEO)
- Apple finally admits they slow down older models when a new iPhone is released
- What happened to the oceans on Mars? Scientists now think the water is locked in its rocks
- Study: Cosmic rays trigger climate change on Earth by increasing cloud cover
- Tokyo researchers accidentally discover new type of self-healing glass
- Infinite numbers and the 'grossone'
- Brain imaging bias: Whose brain represents the average?
- A new kind of spiral wave that embraces disorder is discovered (VIDEO)
- Boeing to unveil secret plane that will 'change future air power'
- A new approach for detecting planets in Alpha Centauri
- One dead and dozens hurt as 4.2 magnitude earthquake strikes near Tehran, Iran
- Storms bring hail the size of cricket balls to Queensland, Australia
- Scientists predict 'mini ice age' may hit UK by 2030
- Baby elephants freeze in Myanmar, record snows Switzerland, record cold in Australia
- Austria: Strange funnel-shaped luminescent cloud visible for 15 minutes in night sky
- Dead humpback whale found at Point Reyes, California
- Dead humpback washes up on beach in Long Island, New York
- Cosmic rays have 7x more effect on climate; cold weather anomalies spread worldwide
- Harsh Winter Conditions Across Canada this Christmas
- US: Christmas brings Northeast blizzard, bitter cold in Midwest
- Mystery 'sonic' booms are hitting Desert Hot Springs, Southern California, almost daily
- Record-shattering 53 inches of snow in 30 hours for Erie, Pennsylvania
- Upwards of 20 inches of overnight snow slams Petoskey, Michigan
- Thundersnow reported around Boston
- Lightning kills 80 people in Cambodia during 2017
- Still duping people years later - Al Gore asks for 'climate crisis' money
- Woman killed by 2 pit bull terriers in Bell County, Kentucky
- Severe weather and high winds leave over 72K in Poland without power on Christmas Eve
- SOTT Focus: SpaceX rocket launch spooks Californians with eerie glowing trail (VIDEOS)
- Vampire bats are killing hundreds of cattle every year in Peru
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over New England
- Meteor fireball explodes over Crimea
- Slow-moving meteor fireball filmed over Spain
- Meteor fireball flashes across Finnish skies; more than 200 sightings
- Meteor fireball with sonic boom reported over Townsville, Queensland
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over southern Norway
- Loud, house-shaking boom heard around Bakersfield, California
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Wisconsin's capital
- Fragmenting meteor fireball captured over Russia's Sochi (VIDEO)
- Meteor fireball filmed over Denver area
- Loud explosion shakes houses as suspected meteorite hits Thunder Bay, Ontario
- Bright meteor fireball with terminal explosion captured over Tucson, Arizona
- Out of this world: ISS astronaut captures stunning images of meteorite above Mexico (VIDEO)
- New Jersey police dashcam captures fireball blazing across night sky
- Meteor fireball shoots across Mediterranean sky
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Pennsylvania, sonic boom reported (VIDEOS)
- Mysterious 'skyquakes' continue around the world with few answers to their origins
- NASA confirms more than 60 reports of meteor fireball across Florida skies
- Mysterious boom rattles windows in Caledonia, Mississippi
- Another unexplained boom heard in Alabama (Update)
- Pharma price-gouging: Drug-maker hikes price of 42 yo cancer medication by 1500% making it unaffordable for most patients
- Study: Eating fish at least once a week linked to improved intelligence and sleep!
- Destroying your mind and making you fat: There is nothing healthy about Canola oil
- Flashback: Insurance companies pay-off doctors with massive bonuses for vaccinating babies
- Study tells us what we always knew: Family meals may boost kids' physical, mental health
- Animal abuse: California shelter proposing to put all dogs on vegan diet
- The pharmaceutical industry has a 'trillion' reasons: American Academy of Pediatrics attacks Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Vaccine Safety
- Australian Federal law acknowledges lag time of up to two months between vaccination and onset of autoimmune disease
- Another day, another diet: The long, strange history of dieting fads
- Rabid vampire bats in Peru killing more cows than previously thought - study
- Senior moments: Poor memory tied to faulty brain rhythms during sleep
- The gut reacts: Repeated low-grade bacterial infections can trigger severe inflammatory disease
- Fasting can boost brainpower and give more energy to neurons
- Going after "vaccine hesitancy": How the medical-pharmaceutical-media apparatus suppresses vaccine safety concerns and protects financial interests
- EPA gives Monsanto an early holiday present - produces a revised cancer assessment that favors the pesticide industry's bottom line over public health
- Loneliness found to have a surprising link to Type 2 diabetes
- The safe first line of defense for clinical depression: Magnesium
- The most vaccinated & most unhealthy state in the United States: Mississippi
- SOTT Focus: Omega-3s and the Brain: Fish Intake Linked to Higher IQ and Better Sleep
- FDA announces plans to target "risky" homeopathic remedies
- Singing your heart out with a group could very well make you happier
- New study suggests that the lower your social class, the 'wiser' and better you are at conflict resolution
- Born this way? Homing in on the complex biology behind homosexuality in men
- Semantogymnastics about Microconsent: The absurdity of demanding explicit sexual consent
- Why Highly Intelligent People Suffer More Mental and Physical Disorders
- Are fitness classes the new consumerist church?
- The seven cognitive biases that can ruin how you make decisions
- Do you have a time management problem or an attention management problem?
- The culture of hungry ghosts
- The great swindle of truth and beauty
- America's painful self-delusion: Resolving our cognitive dissonance
- New research suggests five different types of depression and anxiety each with its own symptoms and effects on the brain
- Interview with Adrian Raine: How to spot a murderer's brain
- Does anyone really know what that generic term, mindfulness, really means?
- Who you spend time with will tell you who you are
- Six toxic thoughts that successful people avoid
- Strange new trait discovered associated with psychopathy
- Declining mental health? Turkey's girls and women struggle with body image
- There's more than enough time, when you use the time you have constructively
- You aren't stuck in the Crowd, you ARE the crowd
- Will the next UFO disclosure be "biological threats from outer space?"
- Enormous train of mystery flashing lights seen from across the US (VIDEOS) - UPDATE: Related to meteor fireball event?
- Strange lights filmed above Sheffield, UK
- Alex Tsakiris interviews Stanton Friedman on Jacques Vallee and UFOs/Consciousness
- Retired Navy pilot David Fravor describes 2004 encounter with UFO off San Diego coast
- Disclosure! Pentagon releases footage of USAF jets chasing UFO in 2004 (VIDEO)
- The truth is out there: The Pentagon's secret search for UFOs
- Spontaneous human combustion? Man dies after bursting into flames in unexplained circumstances in London street
- The Patterson-Gimlin Bigfoot film: Why it should concern scholars of human origins
- Exorcism performed on teen girl who goes to a school where there have been a number of 'strange manifestations'
- Very bizarre encounters with truly surreal and mysterious humanoids
- Mothman Math: Entwining dates, disasters and deaths with the number '13'
- Yetis are just bears. Or are they?
- The Mike Mansholt story - possible Missing 411 case in Malta or foul play?
- Woman gives up men to have sex with ghosts
- Spirit communication? Report of widow briefly reuniting with her husband during materialized seance
- John Keel: Before his descent into 'sci-fi madness'?
- Best evidence ever? Triangular TR-3B type UFO filmed over Russia
- Turkish University offers ufology classes as prep for extraterrestrial contact
- Benvenuto Cellini and the summoning of devils
- Priceless! Tucker Carlson lists 100 ridiculous things libtards deem racist
- Why not? Body building Russian priest is training both mind and body
- Bitcoin: Is it nothing but monkey business?
- Beluga Whales Respond To Man's Beluga Song
- The chief construction supervisor of bridge connecting Russia to Crimea is a cat
- Granny accidentally decorates family Christmas tree with...panties?
- Killary Clinton gets a message from her future self
- Remember that time PETA tried to guilt people on Twitter for eating bacon, but it backfired?
- Former prime minister's office inundated with small bottles of poison
- Daily Show host Trevor Noah calls out Elizabeth "Pocahontas" Warren for 'problematic' Native American claim
- Pictorial evidence that kids are comic geniuses
- The Millennial job interview
- Heroic street dog saves woman from mugger (VIDEO)
- Finnish broadcaster under fire over fake Soviet 'Battle Moose' story
- Educational exercise: A meteor struck the grounds of a school in Northern Ireland
- Take me to your feeder: Birds with spooky dark eyes mistaken for aliens turn out to be barn owls
- Red alert! Soviet war machine spotted in the River Medway!
- Children in Need charity celebrates raising 15% of Buckingham Palace refurbishing cost
- Neighborhood memorializes Tombili - beloved street cat, made famous on the internet
- Fun in any weather: Russian husky's snow tubing obsession
Quote of the Day
When we talk about compassion we talk in terms of being kind. But compassion is not so much being kind; it is being creative [enough] to wake a person up.
Recent Comments
Fluty says if you stick you middle finger up a dogs ass it's jaws will unlock You gay guys always make me laugh always worried someone is getting...
The EC has, too: ¨The dictator has come¨ [Link]
Unfortunately for these scientists, the effects of the quiet dimming sun have already started. www.iceagenow.info by 2030, mass starvation due to...
"Btw, if guys think the new star wars is an sjw liberal feminist drivel... you wait until the new black panther movie is released in Feb..." I...
Schools are being helped along to fail. And, as a 42-year employee of schools, private and public, from pre-school through University, I can...