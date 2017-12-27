Idlib offensive December2017
SAA launches offensive in Idlib Province, Syria
Today marks an important day as the Syrian Army has launched an imperative operation to liberate jihadist-held Idlib province in northwest Syria on the border with Turkey.

Idlib was initially invaded by jihadist-forces who mobilized within Turkey and launched an operation to invade it in early 2015. The success of their operation saw the entirety of the province, with the exception of the two Shi'ite towns of Fua and Kefraya, come under the hands of Al-Qaeda affiliates, primarily the Al-Nusra Front, and their allies.

Today's operation marks a monumental moment on the Syrian Army to the equivalent of the operations to entirely liberate Deir Ezzor and Aleppo.

The elite Tiger Forces launched the operation from the Atshan front in Northern Hama country with support from the Syrian and Russian air forces.

The town of Abu Dhour is the main target for the first phase of the operation, with other fronts expected to open soon.
The village of Um Haraytan soon quickly went under the control of the Tiger Forces after heavy clashes.
Abu Dhour Syria
Next, the Tarmah groups of the Tiger Forces took full control of Abu al-Huda and Ras al-Hosn.
Abu al-Huda and Ras al-Hosn
Unfortunately however, a Syrian jet was shot down by terrorist forces, with the militants videoing a headless body. The full report and video can be seen here.