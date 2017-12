© The Marine Mammal Center



A dead humpback whale washed up on the Point Reyes National Seashore on Christmas Eve. According to a report in the SF Gate, the Marine Mammal Center said the body found on the shore of North Beach was that of a 30-foot-long male whale.The cause of the whale's death remains unknown."A team from California Academy of Sciences went out yesterday [Christmas Day] to get some samples, and a larger team is going out today for a necropsy," Laura Sherr, a spokesperson for the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center told the SF Gate.