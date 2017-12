© RT



China's Global Times newspaper, which has government ties, hasThe original report was published Monday by the influential Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun. The report saidtold it that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had agreed to intensify intelligence sharing during Trump's November visit to Beijing.on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and the effect that the international economic sanctions are taking on it. The sharing would "extend to such issues as how to secure North Korea's nuclear weapons and dealing with refugees from North Korea should a military encounter occur," according to the newspaper.between high-ranking military and intelligence officials of the two nationswhich is based in Shenyang, Liaoning province, the Asahi Shimbun said.The short denial published by the Global Times, an international branch of the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, said there was no hotline between the US and Chinese militaries described by the Japanese publication.the newspaper reported citing an anonymous source.Another military source called the report "fake news" when talking to the Global Times and saidChina supports the pressure put on North Korea by the UN Security Council and its participation is essential for implementing the sanctions. However, Beijing has repeatedly voiced concern over Washington's belligerent rhetoric directed at Pyongyang. The Chinese government as well as the Kremlin have been calling on the US to strop military exercises near the North Korean border in exchange for Pyongyang's freeze of further nuclear and military tests. Such a move would defuse the tension and allow talks between Washington and Pyongyang to start. The US has rejected the idea.