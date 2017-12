© Reuters / Andrew Winning



The House of Commons has become the scene of another bizarre incident as Members of Parliament demanded that a suspicious "Russian diplomat" be ejected from the chamber.Rather fittingly, the spectacle unfolded during a rather poorly attended debate on Russian interference in the Brexit referendum. Labour MPs Ben Bradshaw and Chris Bryant accused the man of being from the Russian embassy and of taking pictures and video from the public gallery, a practice which is not strictly forbidden under the rules of parliament.Bradshaw could be heard saying during the debate. Liberal Democrat MP Tom Brake also tweeted about the incident, saying it "enlivened" proceedings.Bryant alerted the doorkeepers and the man was removed from the public gallery., the Daily Mail reports The man was in fact American and he could not have taken photos even if he wanted to, the Mail reported. "I work for a think tank in London, my phone is taped up over the camera so I can't take pictures. I was just here for the day, I didn't know what was happening," he said.A spokesperson for the House of Commons confirmed that the man was not filming the debate: