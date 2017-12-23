© MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL PHOTO / VIA AP

President Vladimir Putin hailed Russian spies on their professional holiday Wednesday, saying they have thwarted more than 60 terror attacks in Russia this year.Putin served with the KGB for 16 years and briefly headed the main state security agency that followed it, the Federal Security Service, or FSB, before his ascent to the presidency. He said in his speech that "no matter how the times were changing, the majority of people who chose that difficult profession were true patriots and defenders of the state."Alekhina and Pussy Riot bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in prison for an anti-Putin protest inside Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior in 2012.One of Russia's top human rights groups, Memorial, said that the celebrations of the Cheka's anniversary represented "the mockery of the memory of millions of victims" of Soviet-era purges. "It's a shame of today's Russia," it said in a statement.The Russian leader underlined that the fight against terrorism is a top priority, noting that Russia would continue working to "resolutely neutralize hotbeds of international terrorism" following its campaign in Syria.He praised Russia's intelligence and security agencies for preventing "over 60 terrorist crimes," but mentioned no specifics.Putin noted that Russia was ready to "act together with other nations, all those who fight that global threat and ready for joint work and information exchange."