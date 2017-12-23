© Jonathan Ernst / Reuters

The US Department of Justice based its decision to demand RT America register as a foreign agent on the intelligence community's report accusing RT of influencing the 2016 election, a DOJ official said.The report, issued by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) in January 2017, "was certainly relevant to our decision to examine them more recently," National Security Division Deputy Assistant Attorney General Adam Hickey told reporters on Thursday. He cited no other factors that contributed to the decision.The ODNI report claimed that Russia had meddled in the 2016 US presidential election.[...]American investigative Journalist, Charles Ortel, queried who exactly is authorized to decide which international news outlets are allowed to freely operate in the US, and which should be forced to register under FARA. "We are not behaving as we are applying these rules... concerning the way in which foreign media operate inside our country, we don't seem to be applying them evenhandedly," Ortel told RT. "There are lots of foreign principals which should have registered that haven't registered. And who is making the call to single out RT in this case? I would like to know as an American citizen."Going after RT suits the American government's overall strategy to diminish Russia's voice and influence in the world, Daniel Faraci, the Director of Grassroots Political Consulting believes."The hostility towards RT provided by many facets of the US government continues to escalate. While the US MSM is truly the propaganda machine, which is controlled by US corporations, RT/Russiaphobia, simply continues to fit the narrative of the escalation of tensions against Russia," Faraci noted in a written response to RT. "There is an intent by many on Capitol Hill to silence RT, and simply treat it as Russian propaganda as an excuse in the 'Russia-phobia' environment that exists."The American resolve to subdue and marginalize a Russian perspective on world events will continue at any cost, the analyst believes, partly because RT's reporting contradicts the narrative presented by the US mass media.