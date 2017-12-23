Turkish Armed Forces resemble no other army!

Drawn into an Israeli quagmire

A report published by Rand Corporation, an American think tank closely affiliated with the CIA, has deemed that the US army could clash with Turkey in SyriaAs Turkey prepares to launch an operation against Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) terrorists in Syria's Afrin,The most recent report, titled "U.S. Strategic Interests in the Middle East and Implications for the Army," was published by the Rand Corporation, an American think tank closely affiliated with the CIA.The Rand report warned the U.S. army that it will be facing the region's most powerful armed forces, unlike any that it has gone up against before.The PYD and its military YPG wing are Syrian branches of the PKK, which has waged war against Turkey for more than 30 years. Since the PKK launched its terror campaign in Turkey in 1984, tens of thousands of people have been killed, including more than 1,200 since July 2015 alone.Turkey has repeatedly objected to U.S. arms being sent to the PYD, due to its links to the terrorist organization the PKK.The Rand report deemed any potential Israeli attack against Iran to run counter to U.S. interests and policies in the region. However, the report defended the need for the U.S. to come to Israel's aid in the case of drawn out battle between Israel and Iran, risking being dragged into a prolonged conflict.the report concluded.