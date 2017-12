© Bundesarchiv, Bild 183-R80329 / CC-BY-SA 3.0

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) on Thursday declassified more than a thousand "top secret" documents dating to the early years of the Soviet Union.The ten-volume collection, comprising documents from the years 1922-1934, was released in celebration of the 100-year anniversary since the founding of Cheka, the Soviet Union's first secret police apparatus, the state-run TASS news agency reported "This is a very important and objective source," the editor of the collection Vasily Khristoforov was cited as saying by TASS."When you read the documents, you can imagine what was actually happening in the country."