© Christian Hartmann / Reuters

German officials have voiced concern over the "rampant corruption" in Ukraine, warning Kiev that its reluctance to fight the scourge and attempts to curb the powers of an anti-graft unit could cost the country financial aid.EU and German officials are expected to visit Ukraine next week to personally emphasize the "seriousness of the situation," the BILD newspaper reported Monday. There, however, has been no official confirmation of the upcoming visit yet.Rottgen referred to Poroshenko's campaign promise made in 2014 - to sell his chocolate giant Roshen if elected president.Ukraine's lack of resolve in "radical implementation of anti-corruption measures" has become glaring in the country, chairman of the EU Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Elmar Brok said. While the European Union is ready to support Kiev, its assistance is not "unconditional," EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn warned, adding, that financial aid to Kiev was at stake.The Bureau engaged in an open conflict with other law enforcement agencies late in November, when an "undercover [NABU] detective" was arrested for attempting to bribe a high-ranking official.While NABU explained the bribery attempt as an operation to fight corruption, the General Prosecutor's office and Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) accused the anti-corruption unit of illegal activities. To back the allegations, the prosecutor's office and the SBU released a video, purportedly showing recorded phone calls between NABU agents, allegedly talking about the luxurious cars and mansions of the "detectives." NABU operatives were questioned by the security services, while the Bureau's chief travelled to the US to seek help.