the resolution was meant to divert attention from Ukraine's violations of human rights

Ukrainian delegation and its patrons do not care about human rights

, as 76 countries abstained, 26 opposed, and 70 supported the motion.Among those who voted against the resolution were Russia, China, India, Iran, Serbia, and Belarus; while the US and its allies approved. In all, countries representing nearly half the world's population rejected the document.The resolution called on Russia, described as an "occupying power," to "take all necessary measures to immediately put an end to all violations and infringements of human rights against the inhabitants of the Crimea." It also called on the country to rescind the "illegal establishment of laws, jurisdiction and management by the Russian Federation" in Crimea, and to provide "accessibility of education in the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar languages." In addition, it requires Russia to annul its recognition of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People as an extremist organization.Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Yevgeny Zagainov said before the vote thatZagainov said thatHe noted past actions by the Mejlis in Crimea in relation to organized provocations, blockages and attempts to increase inter-ethnic tensions.With this resolution, they "encourage these very dangerous fantasies, creating the ground for Kiev's provocations and enterprises and thus sharing responsibility for them," warned Zagainov.He said that Kiev had passed a controversial new law in September that "deprives hundreds of thousands of children of the opportunity to receive education in their native language." Various European countries, such as Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Poland had complained in the OSCE about this language law and the rights of minorities in Ukraine.Following the coup in Ukraine, the rise of radical nationalist groups, and the worsening situation in Donbass, the population and authorities of Crimea feared a crackdown on the Russian people and language. They expressed their desire to rejoin Russia in a referendum that took place on March 18, 2014, when more than 80 percent of eligible voters participated. Some 96.7 percent voted for reunification in Crimea, including 95.6 percent in the city of Sevastopol. The same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol to join the Russian Federation.