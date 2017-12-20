© Presidential Executive Office

Vladimir Putin has urged Russia's security services to "erect a safe barrier" against foreign interference in the country's society and politics, ahead of the presidential election next year.the Russian president said during a speech to security and intelligence personnel, who mark their professional holiday on Wednesday.Putin, who himself was in the security services before entering politics, also urged officials to "fortify the internal and external frontiers" in the fight against terrorism.he said.Earlier this year, the Russian president said that up to 7,000 citizens from the former Soviet Union, predominantly from the Muslim regions in the Caucuses and Central Asia, had flown to Syria and Iraq to join Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS). Since the organization's military collapse, some are thought to have traveled to Russia.