University of Michigan training session used 'Privileged Identity Exploration Model'Participants who took part in the "Conversations on Whiteness" session, held December 5 during the university's Student Life Professional Development Conference, were taught to "recognize the difficulties they face when talking about social justice issues related to their White identity, explore this discomfort, and devise ways to work through it," the university's website states The "Conversations on Whiteness" session was one of more than a dozen workshops offered at the conference, held Dec. 4 and 5. The whiteness session utilized the "Privileged Identity Exploration Model" to help white participants explore the "discomfort" of their "white identity," according to organizers.The College Fix reached out for comment to the three university staff members listed as facilitators of the event: Abby Priehs: associate director of residence education; Steve Bodei: associate director of Student Life Leadership Education; and Nick Smith: director of campus involvement.When asked why the "unpacking Whiteness" event was created, and whether or not students at the University of Michigan had complained about the quality of racial discourse on campus, Smith responded: "This is an internal training for U-M Student Life staff." A subsequent query to Smith was not returned.