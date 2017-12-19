© Reuters / Global Look Press

According to the White House, Trump "is focused on continuing to find areas of cooperation where they can be found while being ever vigilant at protecting America's interests".Washington believes that US-Russian relations have improved in the past several months. At the same time, US President Donald Trump continues to seek areas of cooperation, a senior White House official said at a special briefing dedicated to the upcoming unveiling of the new US National Security Strategy."But we still see a lot of areas where our interests either don't align or directly conflict," he added.At the same time, according to the information provided at the briefing, the new US National Security Strategy outlines three groups of those challenging Washington. The groups which particularly include revisionist powers allegedly seeking to shape the world through interests and values contradictory to those of the US, rogue nations that spread terrorism, threaten their neighbors and destabilize important regions striving to develop weapons of mass destruction, as well as transnational terror organizations. Russia and China come in the first category, while Iran and North Korea are included in the second one.