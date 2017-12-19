International Agenda

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Serbia's President Alexandar Vucic in Moscow on Tuesday.Vucic is on a working visit in Russia until December 20.In early December, Vucic said in an interview with TASS, that during his visit to Moscow agreements on cooperation in agriculture, innovations, agreements on creation of scientific parks, on arms purchases will be signed.As Vucic said in the interview with TASS, the parties will discuss the current intentional agenda, in particular the situation in Catalonia, and in this light the problems of Kosovo and Metohija, as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina. It is expected that Putin and Vucic will also touch upon cooperation in international organizations, such as the UN, UNESCO, Interpol.In May, when attending the One Belt, One Road Forum in Beijing, Vucic said that Serbia plans to triple the purchase of Russian gas - from 2 billion cubic meters to 6-7 billion cubic meters. In his turn, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Hungary and Serbia show interest in the Turkish gas pipeline project,The Turkish Stream project envisages the construction of a gas pipeline across the Black Sea to the European part of Turkey and farther to the border with Greece. The pipeline's offshore section is expected to equal about 910 km and its overland segment on the Turkish territory 180 km.The project is estimated at 11.4 bln euro. Gas deliveries via the first stretch of the gas pipeline are designed wholly to meet the requirements of the growing Turkish market. The second stretch is planned to deliver gas to the countries of Southern and South-Eastern Europe.The relevant negotiations are now under way between Serbian industry experts and representatives of Rosoboronexport. The Serbian leader also expresses gratitude to his Russian counterpart for six MiG-29 fighters provided in the framework of military-technical assistance.