In a Twitter thread, posted Sunday, Assange alleges "politically induced financial censorship" that"US donors are the majority of our donor base," Assange wrote, as he nears the conclusion of what will be his eighth year of exile in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.The discussion centers around two institutions:"Wau Holland is not WikiLeaks. It performs a similar proxy role as FPF for Europe," Assange wrote.For context, the Berlin-basedin 2010 for "activities that encourage, promote, facilitate or instruct others to engage in illegal activity," reported CBS . Wau Holland's charitable status was temporarily revoked by German authorities but has since been reinstated.Meanwhile, Assange claimed thatThis move would ultimately prove a spectacular failure, as Assange himself noted in October this year:Assange wrote Sunday.However, following the Vault7 leaks in 2017, Assange noted an increasing anxiety in US donors over the legality of supporting WikiLeaks. The FPF was customized in such a way so as to "counter political and legal pressure against WikiLeaks, its donors, and upstream financial intermediaries," through an anonymizing structure and built-in tax-deductibility.An email exchange, shared as part of Assange's Twitter thread, reveals thatThe FPF says it will shut down WikiLeaks' US "tax deductible gateway" in January, a move Assange calls"This week, FPF's board unanimously found - upon review of the available evidence - that the financial blockade by the major payment processors is no longer in effect, and as such, we will soon cease processing donations on behalf of WikiLeaks readers," wrote Director of the Freedom of Press Foundation Trevor Timm in an email dated December 9, 2017. "If a similar extrajudicial financial blockade is re-instated in the future, our board agreed WikiLeaks would be welcome to apply for protection again."Assange lamented:As with the previous financial blockade,