maidan
© MAXIM DONDYUK
The Maidan "revolution", 2014
Today in Kiev, pro-Saakashvili protesters calling for the removal of President Poroshenko tried to break inside the October Palace amid their ongoing protests against the current regime. Western diplomats rebuked their efforts.

Said Canadian Ambassador Roman Waschuk:


Said British Ambassador Judith Gough:


The U.S. embassy in Kiev concurred, tweeting: "We agree with our colleagues from Canada and the UK. Attempts to capture and destroy public buildings are an abuse of the right to peaceful protest."


Oh what a difference a few years can make:



Where were the British, Canadian and American ambassadors to Ukraine when the glorious heroes of the Maidan revolution were doing exactly the same thing, and worse, during the putsch of 2014?

Oh that's right. They were speaking at their rallies and handing out cookies, then when events turned violent and protesters began breaking into, damaging and occupying public buildings, they joined them inside those buildings and issued a joint press statement saying that they were "convinced these people pose no threat" and that the "aggression" only comes from Ukrainian government forces.

'Democracy', 'human rights', and 'revolution' are apparently acceptable only when it means 'more power for us'.