Units of the Syrian Army continued their operations in pursuit of the remnants of the terrorist organization, the al-Nusra Front, in the southern countryside of Idlib and extended control over the town of Al-Musheirfa and Pig Hill.A SANA correspondent reported that units of the Syrian Arab Army regained control of the Pig Hill and the town of Mishrifa in the southern countryside of Idlib after violent clashes with the terrorists of the Nusra Front also resulted in the elimination of a number of weapons and ammunition they had in addition to the destruction of a number of headquarters and fortifications.The correspondent said that the army units spread in the town of Al-Musheirfa and raised the flag of the Syrian Arab Republic in the town and is currently installing some points and combing them.On the 10th of this month, units of the army regained control of the villages of Umm Trika, Umm Hazim, Bilil, the hill of Rijm al-Ahmar, Tal Shtib, Yabadi and Tall Bulus after violent clashes with the terrorists of the Nusra Front in the context of the military operation launched more than a month ago in Northeast of Hama countryside towards Idlib and the south-eastern countryside of Aleppo, which took control of many villages and towns and hills.