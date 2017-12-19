CDC
© Tami Chappell / Reuters
The Trump administration has reportedly banned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from using the phrases "evidence-based" and "science-based" in official documents.

Senior CDC officials distributed the list of "forbidden" words and phrases to policy analysts at the CDC on Thursday, The Washington Post reported Friday. The list also bans the use of "vulnerable," "entitlement," "diversity," "transgender" and "fetus."

Analysts are reportedly prohibited from using the phrases in official documents they prepare for the 2019 budget, which is expected to be released in February.

An analyst who attended the meeting at the CDC in Atlanta told The Washington Post that instead of "evidence-based" or "science-based," policy analysts are instructed to use the phrase, "CDC bases its recommendations on science in consideration with community standards and wishes."

The analyst told the Post that other branches of President Trump's health department are likely adhering to the same list of banned words. The source said that others at the meeting reacted with surprise when given the list.

"It was very much, 'Are you serious? Are you kidding?' " the analyst said, "In my experience, we've never had any pushback from an ideological standpoint."

The Trump administration has been repeatedly scrutinized for declining to acknowledge scientific findings, particularly related to climate change. Trump has also repeatedly expressed doubts about the scientific consensus that humans are the main cause of a warming planet. Numerous members of his administration and his appointees have also denied aspects of the scientific consensus related to global warming.