The media's reign of error!

"There is nothing wrong with holding powerful people accountable. There's nothing wrong with investigating whether or not collusion took place. But there's a lot wrong when because you want to believe in the story so much you suspend skepticism," says Fleischer. "You let your guard down. You abandon the normal filters that protect journalistic integrity. And you fail to also hold to account powerful leakers, or powerful members of Congress who themselves have an anti-Trump agenda. It's called putting your thumb on the scale."

Covering the Trump presidency has not always been the media's finest hour, but even grading on that curve,Professor and venerable political observer Walter Russell Mead tweeted on December 8, "I remember Watergate pretty well, and I don't remember anything like this level of journalistic carelessness back then.For months, the media have been furiously trying to prove collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government. Ross reported that former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had just pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, was prepared to testify that President Trump had instructed him to contact Russian officials before the 2016 election, while Trump was still a candidate.Flynn's documented attempts to contact the Russians came after Trump was president-elect, allegedly trying to lay diplomatic groundwork for the new administration.Later that same weekend, theabout knowledge of the Trump transition team's contacts with Russia. The article went throughThe first headline made a definitive claim: McFarland Contradicted Herself on Russia Contacts, Congressional Testimony Shows. The headline now reads Former Aide's Testimony on Russia Is Questioned. The website Newsdiffs, which tracks edits of articles after publication, showsStill in that first weekend of December,saying, "I have a rough time wanting to spend billions and billions and trillions of dollars to help people who won't help themselves."MSNBC's Joe Scarborough as well as journalists fromwith some suggesting Hatch thought children should be put to work to pay for subsidized health care.On December 5,possibly related to business done in Russia.Then on December 8, another Russia bombshell turned into a dud.from Clinton confidant and Democratic operative John Podesta - that is, before the hacked emails were made public. (WikiLeaks is widely surmised to act as a front for Russian intelligence.)Within hours, though, CNN's report was discredited. The email was sent on September 14, after the hacked Podesta emails had been made publicly available.Since October of last year, when Franklin Foer at Slate filed an erroneous report on a computer server in Trump Tower communicating with a Russian bank,The errors always run in the same direction - they report or imply that the Trump campaign was in league with Moscow. For a politicized and overwhelmingly liberal press corps,Just as obviously, there are precedents for such high-profile embarrassments in the past. (Remember Dan Rather's "scoop" on George W. Bush's National Guard service?)Editors at top news organizationsIt's not just a problem for readers, who should rightly be skeptical of information someone isn't willing to vouch for by name. It's a problem for reporters, too, because anonymous sources are less likely to be cautious and diligent in providing information. According to CNN, the sources behind the busted report on Trump Jr.'s contact with WikiLeaks didn't intend to deceive and had been reliable in the past. Maybe so, but given the network's repeated errors it's difficult to just take CNN's word for it.CNN decided to report the contents of an email to Donald Trump Jr. based only on the say-so of two anonymous sources and without seeing the emails. "I remember when I was [a staffer] on the Ways and Means committee and I would try and give reporters stories, and I remember the Wall Street Journal demanded to see a document," former Bush administration press secretary Ari Fleischer tells The Weekly Standard. "They wouldn't take it from me if I didn't give them the document, and I thought, 'Good for them!' "What makes the botched story of the WikiLeaks email more troubling is how quickly MSNBC and CBS ran with CNN's scoop.says Fleischer. "Whose eyesight is that bad?"This points to an additional problem with the sourcing on these unfounded reports.Many of the flawed Trump reports appear to be sourced from a very narrow circle of people, who no doubt share partisan motivations or personal animus.Certainly, it appearsIn Raju and Herb's report, they revealed that Trump Jr. had been asked about the WikiLeaks email in closed-door testimony before the committee. After CNN's scoop imploded, a spokesman for Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the committee, issued a classic non-denial denial, telling Politico "that neither he nor his staff leaked any 'non-public information' " about Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony.Meanwhile,A December 13 press release from the Republican National Committee notes the congressman has at that point spent 20 hours, 44 minutes, and 49 seconds on television since Trump took office, talking mostly about the investigation (pity the low-level staffer who must have had to do the research for that release). During that time, Schiff has always declined to discuss the particulars of the intel committee's work. Nonetheless, consideration of his sensitive position hasn't stopped him fromto national TV audiences about evidence suggesting Russia collusion.For their part, the media don't seem to be coming to grips with the damage they're doing to their own credibility.They also came to the defense of Raju and Herb, saying the reporters acted in accordance with the network's editorial policies. And of course they didn't out their sources - the ultimate punishment news organizations can mete out to anonymous tipsters who steer them wrong.It understandably infuriates the media that President Trump remains unwilling to own up to his own glaring errors and untruths, while news organizations run correction after correction. And it also understandably upsets the media to watch the president actively attack and seek to undermine their work, which remains vital to ensuring accountability in American governance.