"I'm certainly not comfortable with it. The president needs and deserves to face objective reality, which is Russia is a threat to our democracy," Mr. Blumenthal, Connecticut Democrat, said on CNN.
Comment: Blumenthal went on to say "In fact he's firmly rejected any suggestion that Russia attacked our democracy, which plainly it did." Yes, so 'plainly' that a year long investigation hasn't even turned up any actual evidence.
A Washington Post report said Thursday that intelligence officials tend to tailor the daily briefings so they do not upset Mr. Trump and sidetrack the conversation. Sometimes, the officials said, they'll write up the report and leave it for the president to read, or mention it toward the end of the meeting.
"The fact that the intelligence briefers are failing to provide the president with an objective and comprehensive view of the world simply because he's infuriated by the suggestion that Russia supported him in the last election, and may have contributed to his victory, is very, very dangerous," Mr. Blumenthal said.
Comment: Poor Blumenthal must still be upset that Trump called him out for pretending to have served in Vietnam. Trump's words still stand: