As tales of ruthless elephants destroying crops and habitats trickle in from different parts of the state, reports of an incident on Monday night speak of the deeper kindness of nature itself.As elephants attacked a house, its members ran out of it in panic. In their fear, the family forgot the newborn.By the time the herd was done, the child had not even woken. After the elephants left, a team of forest officials following the elephants entered the house."The child was rescued after the elephant herd left the spot. We handed her to her mother," said Dilip Sahoo, assistant conservator of forest, Rourkela.According to a source, the herd entered Andhari area in ward 9 of the Biramitrapur municipality and went on a damaging spree. Initially, the animals damaged the house of Phuljens Tete and Tarasius Tete and ate the rice kept in their kitchen.Proceeding further, they walked through the house of one Sitamani Tirkey, a 58-year-old a widow, who had constructed the house under the state government's Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana.During the attack, Sitamani, her 27-year-old daughter-inlaw Shanti, her 10-year-old grandson and the baby were in the house. Sitamani's son Basant Tirkey, 35, a farmer, was not in the house then. The herd ate the rice kept in the house, damaged the utensils and furniture."When we realised that our baby was left behind in the house, a chill ran down our spine. We prayed for her survival, as the elephants had already entered our house," Sitamani said. "We are thankful to god that our baby was saved," Tirkey added.