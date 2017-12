© Ronen Zvulun / Reuters



China has voiced its support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.A spokesperson for the foreign ministry made the statement during a regular press briefing, Thursday, while addressing questions on a declaration by Muslim nations asserting East Jerusalem as the capital of Palestine.The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) made the announcement at a summit in Istanbul, Wednesday, and condemned the US decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.The United Nations considers East Jerusalem to be occupied Palestinian territory, but hopes that one day Jerusalem can become the capital of two states, Israel and Palestine. Last week the UN confirmed t hat its position remains unchanged in light of Donald Trump's announcement that the United States would recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move its embassy there from Tel Aviv.China also called for dialogue to resume promptly between Israel and Palestine so a comprehensive and fair resolution to the Palestinian issue could be found.Geng Shuang, China's foreign ministry spokesman, expressed concerns last week that Trump's statement would trigger an escalation in tensions.In August, China revealed a proposal aimed at ending conflict between Israel and Palestine. Both regions are considered "important partners" in China's 'One Belt, One Road' initiative - a massive endeavour to build trade and infrastructure links across Eurasia.