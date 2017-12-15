isis
Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) has threatened attacks in the United States in retaliation for Donald Trump's decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, according to one of the terrorist group's social media accounts.

The message was relayed on an account on the Telegram instant message service. In that message, IS said it would carry out operations in the US, showing photos of New York's Times Square and what appeared to be an explosive belt and detonator.

Calling the US president a "dog," the message promised a response to that decision by "recognizing explosives" as the capital of the United States, Reuters reported.