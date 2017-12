© Michel Cizek/AFP via Getty Images



In an interview published Saturday by the Pravo newspaper, Babiš said the EU's push to force his country to accept asylum-seekers would only fuel the rise of extremist parties.The Commission said Thursday it would take Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic to the European Court of Justice over their refusal to take in asylum seekers.The Commission also took legal proceedings over Hungary's asylum law to the next step, by issuing a formal request for Budapest to comply with EU rules. It said Budapest's response to a Commission letter expressing concerns about the law was "found to be unsatisfactory as it failed to address the majority of the concerns."