Vladimir Putin has told reporters at his annual Q&A session how security for his recent visit to Syria was provided. Russian fighter jet pilots risked their lives, the president said, revealing how he watched their maneuvers from the window of his plane.On Monday, Putin arrived in Syria without any advance notice. Having visited Khmeimim Airbase in Latakia province, the Russian president ordered the withdrawal of Russian troops from the country.