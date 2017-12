Shrinking majority believe biblical account of birth of Jesus depicts actual events

As long-simmering debates continue over how American society should commemorate the Christmas holiday, a new Pew Research Center survey finds that most U.S. adults believe the religious aspects of Christmas are emphasized less now than in the past - even as. In addition, a declining majority says religious displays such as nativity scenes should be allowed on government property. And compared with five years ago,and businesses during the holiday season - whether with "merry Christmas" or a less-religious greeting like "happy holidays."Not only are some of the more religious aspects of Christmas less prominent in the public sphere, but there are signs that they are on the wane in Americans' private lives and personal beliefs as well. For instance, there has been- that Jesus was born to a virgin, for example -. And although most Americans still say they mark the occasion as a religious holiday, there has been a slight drop in recent years in the share who say they do this.Currently, 55% of U.S. adults say they celebrate Christmas as a religious holiday, including 46% who see it as more of a religious holiday than a cultural holiday and 9% who celebrate Christmas as both a religious and a cultural occasion. In 2013, 59% of Americans said they celebrated Christmas as a religious holiday, including 51% who saw it as more religious than cultural and 7% who marked the day as both a religious and a cultural holiday.To be sure, while the public's commemoration of Christmas may have less of a religious component now than in the past, the share of Americans who say they celebrate Christmas in some way has hardly budged at all., which is nearly identical to the share who said this in 2013. About. And half say they plan to attend church on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, little changed since 2013, the last time Pew Research Center asked the question.But. For instance, while two-thirds of Americans continue to say that Christian displays like nativity scenes should be permitted on government property during the holidays, the share who say these displays should be allowed on their own (unaccompanied by symbols of other faiths) has declined by 7 percentage points since 2014. Meanwhile,from 20% to 26% over the past three years. For more than a decade , conservative commentators and others - perhaps most prominently former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly - have been warning about what they perceive as a "War on Christmas," or an effort to remove religious elements of the holiday from the public sphere. Conflicts over related issues have continued this year , and Donald Trump has repeatedly said, both during the 2016 presidential campaign and since his election,that Americans will be " saying 'merry Christmas' again " during his presidency.A rising share ofduring the holiday season, while a declining percentage prefer to have stores greet them with "merry Christmas." Today, fully half of the U.S. public (52%) says that a business' choice of holiday greeting does not matter to them, while roughly a third (32%) prefers for stores and businesses to greet customers with "merry Christmas" during the holidays. When this question was first asked over a decade ago, and then again in 2012, roughly equal shares expressed a preference for "merry Christmas" and said it didn't matter.When asked directly, most respondents in the new poll say they think religious aspects of Christmas are emphasized less in American society today than in the past. But relatively few Americans both perceive this trend and are bothered by it. Overall, 31% of adults say they are bothered at least "some" by the declining emphasis on religion in the way the U.S. commemorates Christmas, including 18% who say they are bothered "a lot" by this. But the remaining two-thirds of the U.S. public either is not bothered by a perceived decline in religion in Christmas or does not believe that the emphasis on the religious elements of Christmas is waning.Among the topics probed by the new survey, one of the most striking changes in recent years involves the share of Americans who say they believe the birth of Jesus occurred as depicted in the Bible. Today,. Andthere are similar declines in the shares of Americans who believe that Jesus' birth was heralded by an angel of the Lord and that Jesus was laid in a manger as an infant.Religious 'nones' explain much, but not all, of decline in belief in Christmas storyThe religiously unaffiliated - those who identify religiously as atheist, agnostic or "nothing in particular," and who are sometimes also referred to as religious "nones" - are much less likely than Christians to express belief in the biblical Christmas story. And, in recent years, "nones" have become even less likely to believe in it, contributing to the public's overall decline in belief in the biblical depiction of Jesus' birth. (, although the religiously unaffiliated share of respondents in the December 2017 survey is similar in size to the unaffiliated share of the December 2014 sample.)At the same time, the new study finds a small but significant decline in the share of Christians who believe in the Christmas narrative contained in the Bible. To be sure, large majorities of Christians still believe in key elements of the nativity story as described in the Bible. But the shares of Christians who believe in the virgin birth, the visit of the Magi, the announcement of Jesus' birth by an angel and the baby Jesus lying in the manger all have ticked downward in recent years. Overall, the share of Christians who believe in all four of these elements of the Christmas story has dipped from 81% in 2014 to 76% today. This decline has been particularly pronounced among white mainline Protestants ( see below for details).The study finds clear divisions along party lines in questions about the way Christmas is observed in American culture. For example, about half of those who identify with or lean toward the Republican Party express a preference for hearing "merry Christmas" from stores and businesses,compared with 19% of Democrats and those who lean toward the Democratic Party. By contrast, a majority of Democrats (61%) say "it doesn't matter" when asked how they prefer to be greeted during the holidays; 38% of Republicans take this position. Democrats also are more likely than Republicans to prefer a less-religious greeting like "happy holidays" (20% vs. 7%).A higher share of Republicans than Democrats express the view that the religious aspects of Christmas are emphasized less now than in the past (68% vs. 50%). And the partisan gap is even bigger when it comes to whether this perceived trend is seen as negative. Fully half of Republicans and those who lean toward the GOP say they are bothered "a lot" (32%) or "some" (20%) by a declining emphasis on the religious aspects of Christmas. Among Democrats, just one-in-five say they are bothered "a lot" (10%) or "some" (11%) by these changes.There also are clear partisan divisions when it comes to the debate about religious displays on public property. Among Republicans, 54% say that Christian symbols, like nativity scenes, should be allowed on government property even if they are not accompanied by symbols from other faiths, while only half as many Democrats (27%) share this view.The survey finds large generational differences in the way Americans approach Christmas., and more likely to say they celebrate it as a cultural holiday.Similarly, while 42% of Millennials say they plan to attend church this Christmas, half or more of those in older generations say they will incorporate a trip to church into their Christmas celebration.These generation gaps extend to questions about Christmas in public life. A majority of Millennials (61%) say they do not have a preference about how stores and businesses greet them during the holiday, while just 20% say they prefer for businesses to greet them with "merry Christmas" - significantly lower than the share of older cohorts who say this. AndThe survey also finds an important generational component to trends in beliefs about the Christmas story. Simply put,, and they are now significantly less likely than their elders to say that the Christmas story reflects events that actually occurred. This partly reflects the fact that there are fewer self-identified Christians among Millennials than among older generations. Even among Christians, however, Millennials are now significantly less likely than older adults as a whole to believe in all four elements of the Christmas story covered in the survey, which is a change since 2014.These are among the key findings from the latest Pew Research Center. The rest of this report looks at the results of the survey in more detail, including trends over time and differences by religious affiliation and observance.While most Christians (73%) continue to think displaying religious symbols on government property is acceptable during the Christmas season,. The change is most pronounced among white evangelical Protestants, who are less likely, by 10 percentage points, to favor displaying Christian symbols on government property today (80%) than in 2014 (90%). By comparison with white evangelicals, the views of other Christian groups are more stable on this question.Most white evangelical Protestants (57%) say they think it is OK for Christian symbols like nativity scenes to be displayed on government property even if the Christian symbols are not accompanied by imagery from other faiths. Smaller shares of black Protestants (41%), white mainline Protestants (39%) and Catholics (35%) are comfortable displaying only Christian symbols on government property, although similar shares of all three groups say such displays are acceptable if they are accompanied by religious symbols from other faiths.Religious "nones" are divided in their views about religious displays on government property. Half think that displaying Christian symbols on government property is acceptable (including 24% who think such displays are OK by themselves and 27% who think they are only acceptable if accompanied by other religious symbols), while 45% say no religious symbols should be displayed on government property.To see the data click here