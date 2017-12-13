Yesterday, TV airhead Megyn Kelly interviewed Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey, and Rachel Crooks, all of whom accused Donald Trump of "sexual harassment" during the crescendo to last year's astonishing US presidential campaign.
This comes as Democrats are being plagued by an avalanche of similar accusations, and as the Trump witch-hunt, otherwise known as Mueller's "Russian collusion probe", has probed further than the average proctologist and come up with a whole lot of nothing. Anyone with a passing interest in mental health will notice that these two trends have something in common: hysteria.
Collusion is bad (hello, Israel), and rape is evil. But the anti-Russia and #MeToo hysteria(s) go far beyond their declared bounds, conflating unwanted sexual advances with assault, and ordinary diplomacy with criminal conspiracy. And often, there's actually nothing behind the accusations in either category.
The sexual accusations against Trump came before Weinstein-gate unintentionally initiated #MeToo, but it was only a matter of time before the mainstream media rehashed old 'news' and dressed it up for the new fad.
Here's a clip of Kelly's show:
Holvey says Trump "personally inspected" each beauty in Trump's beauty pageant. Like it or not, that's what a beauty pageant is all about. Crooks says Trump kissed her (against her wishes), then asked for her phone number some days after. An alleged family friend, Lona Burnstein, says Crooks is lying:
Donald Trump "was being nice to her and told her he would contact her for a modeling career and he never did... end of story."
"I remember them talking about her meeting him... and her story today doesn't match the story she told 11 years ago!! She's definitely lying!"Leeds accused him of groping her on a flight some 30+ years ago. Last year Leeds described it like this: "He was like an octopus. His hands were everywhere."
Despite #MeToo making it open season for accusing powerful men of indecent behavior, no women have come forward with accusations against Trump since the election, and some haven't spoken publicly since then. Given that a guy like Weinstein still has people coming forward, I find it somewhat odd that only 16 of the thousands of women Trump has encountered in his career say he crossed the line with them. Maybe there are more women yet to come forward? Maybe all the other thousands of women were fine with how he interacted with them? Maybe some of the women are making false accusations? Whatever is the case, Leeds hopes the existing accusations will be enough:
"So we're at the position now where in some areas of our society, people are being held accountable for unwanted behavior," Jessica Leeds said. "But we are not holding our president accountable for what he is and who he is."Perspective: Bill Clinton is accused of multiple accounts of rape, but the #MeToo-ers don't seem to care so much about that. Has Slick Willy gotten a free pass all these years because he is being protected, primarily by the same press that has declared open season on Trump? From whom do the major media organizations take their orders? Claims of sexual harassment (a category that can apparently now include anything from a look that lingers a tad too long, or a sexually-tinged touch, to a bad pick-up line or a request for sex), are now the standard by which politicians are "held accountable". But don't you dare question the accuser. What we "need" is nothing less than guilt until proven innocent - and you can ignore the "until proven innocent" part.
Holvey added, "So now it's just like, alright, let's try round two. The environment's different. Let's try again." This time, they have help. After the media appearance, Brave New Films held a press conference on an upcoming documentary about the women. The BNF team is backed by George Soros.
In response to the Kelly publicity stunt, the White House had this to say:
"These false claims, totally disputed in most cases by eyewitness accounts, were addressed at length during last year's campaign, and the American people voiced their judgment by delivering a decisive victory. The timing and absurdity of these false claims speaks volumes and the publicity tour that has begun only further confirms the political motives behind them."Yesterday, Kelly interviewed another of the accusers: Melinda McGillivray, who says Trump touched the right side of her bum during a photograph in 2003:
The next thing I know, I feel a grab on my right side. I initially think this is probably Ken's camera bag but to my surprise it's Donald. ... He's just standing there. Didn't even acknowledge me. He said nothing. He knew what he did and I could see it in his face, the look of guilt. It made me feel very small, inferior. It made me feel like I was objectified. I was sick to my stomach.On another occasion, she says he flirted with her. (Cue baying cries of 'Rack him! Off with his head!')
All these women are calling for a Congressional "open investigation" into their allegations. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand seems to agree and is calling for Trump's resignation. Trump responded:
"Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office "begging" for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump," Trump wrote. "Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED!House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy said yesterday that he wouldn't launch such an investigation; that's a job for state police and prosecutors.
Bill O'Reilly is predicting that within a month, Trump will face an onslaught of fake sexual assault accusations. And just in case that wasn't juicy enough, apparently this involves a scandalous audio tape:
"There is an audio tape of an anti-Trump person offering $200,000 dollars to a woman to accuse Donald Trump of untoward behavior," O'Reilly told Glenn Beck, adding that he may have to go to the U.S. Attorney himself because "there are at least three crimes on the tape".I have no love for Glenn 'RINO' Beck, but he's right about that last bit. As Russiagate unravels, Trump's enemies need another club with which to beat him. And given that Scott Adams' formula is playing out like clockwork ("Trump is a nazi!" -> "Trump is incompetent!" -> "Trump is effective, but I don't like it!"), his chances for re-election are scaring the pants off Democrats.
The former Fox News host added that "Donald Trump knows about the tape" and should be drawing attention to it to highlight how the entire raft of sexual assault allegations against him "is an industry, that there are false charges and money changing hands."
"It will change the whole discussion if it ever gets out," said O'Reilly, vowing that he's "not going to allow the country to be deceived".
Beck pointed out that setting a precedent where anyone can be destroyed by mere accusation alone will create huge incentives for both the left and the right to launch fake accusations.
If #MeToo has any chance of taking him down and ruining those chances, they'll take it, no matter the collateral damage it leaves among their own side along the way. They'd better just watch out it doesn't backfire.