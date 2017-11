Another massive hypocrite exposedNBC announced it was terminating Lauer's contract following "a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace."The network also revealed that it was "also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident."If the claims are true that Lauer has engaged in the sexual harassment of women, it sheds a different light on the Today host's role in framing Donald Trump as a misogynist who harassed women.After the election it was revealed that the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump was heard bragging about how women would let him "grab them by the pussy," was an "inside job" leaked by an NBC Today show staffer.According to Fox News' Tucker Carlson , bothCarlson said the tape was proof that NBC was the real meddler in the election, not Russia.Trump made reference to Lack in his tweet about Lauer's firing earlier today when he remarked,So while Matt Lauer was scheming behind the scenes to leak a tape that would sink Trump's campaign by characterizing him as a sexual predator towards women, Lauer himself was (allegedly) engaging in sexually predatory behavior towards women.Oh, the irony.As we previously reported , Democrat Senator Al Franken also relentlessly virtue signaled about how much he cared about women's rights and opposed the sexual harassment of women while literally groping them in front of the camera.If the left has any consistency at all, it's that they're consistently the worst hypocrites when it comes to labeling others sexists and misogynists.