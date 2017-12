Noam Chomsky famously talked about manufacturing consent, a propaganda tool of the elites to control people. However,This is otherwise known as 'divide and rule',. Neo-Nazis, Alt Right, Antifa, destruction of statues, and Americans assaulting one anotherWhile the ruling class is laughing it up, the middle and working classes are ensnared in what I would call a Societal Autoimmune Disorder (S.A.D.). Between 2008 and now, we have been cleverly steered away from 'Occupy Wall Street' to 'Occupy One Another'.In a united America, people would be focusing on the economy of reverse Robin Hood that has left 78% of Americans living from paycheck to paycheck; the unsustainable debt that shackles college students and the whole nation; the theft by Wall Street, banksters and the Federal Reserve Bank; the endless, maniacal wars that the military-industrial complex demands; the erosion of civil liberty and privacy; the unhealthy, fake food made from GMO and toxic chemicals; the rise in numerous chronic diseases; and the inexorable rise in healthcare costs, to name a few.Whites against blacks, men against women, straight against gay, citizens against immigrants, Christians against Muslims, right against left and so on. There is no logical, mature discussion. Two groups meet to see who can yell louder and nastier. When the police are successful in separating the groups, the mobs content themselves with a cacophony of nonsense. When the police step away, caveman instincts arise and people beat each other up. Whatever happened to "Love Trumps Hate"?In Syria, after a city was liberated from jihadists, a person observed, "Syria was the most secular, the most comfortable country in the Arab world. It was embarrassing if someone asked whether you were a Muslim or a Christian." This was the case before March 2011. Within a year, Sunni extremists were killing Shiite Muslims and Christians. Muslim neighbors who had been wonderful friends for generations turned against Yazidi Christians when the madness of ISIS infected their souls; churches that had been around for centuries were destroyed; and thousands of Christians were killed and 1 million were expelled from their homes.Igniting sectarianism and turning one group against another is all too easy for the elites it seems, whether it's 500 BC or 2000 AD; whether it's a third-world country or a developed nation.Multiculturalism is hard, but it's made infinitely more difficult when people are taught to focus on their differences, dig up old wounds, demonize entire groups of people, and embrace victimhood.In spirituality and psychology, from Buddha to the most successful people of the 21century, collective wisdom teaches us that if you want to be happy, you should learn to ignore other people's opinions and judgments, the things you can't change and, in general, the trivial events that occur all around you every day.Instead, we have a new generation of social engineers who tell people to be hyper-vigilant, constantly on the lookout for every conceivable way they could possibly take offense, the wrong words, wrong phrases and wrong opinions expressed in the wrong tones.The elites are also manufacturing dissent by highlighting selective statistics and assigning evil intentions to them. For example, if only 20% of computer scientists are women, we're told it must be because of sexism. We can't engineer a society that has perfect representation in all careers for all groups in the demographic. 98% of auto-mechanics are men and 94% of nurses are women. Are we going to 'fix' those too? If the radical leftists have their way, we'll be forced to.Similarly, every country and ethnicity has a dark history where the powerful took advantage of the relatively weaker groups. But you know what? It's still going on. Only that the elite 'social engineers' use far more sophisticated tactics today. They devalue the currency and tell you that you got a raise. They feed you poison and then bankrupt you with expensive treatments that only cure the symptoms. They destroy Syria and Libya and tell you that they are "humanitarian wars"; they pulverize the homes of 20 million people, accept 1 million as refugees, and tell you how compassionate the system is and that you must respect it. They enslave people with debt and mass media, and tell you that slavery was eradicated long time ago.To distract us from the misery of the totalitarian system run by oligarchs - the 1% that own half the global wealth - are busy conjuring up ways to create a civil war so that we fight each other and not them.Autoimmune disorders happen when the human immune system becomes extremely sensitive and resorts to attacking harmless things - say, pollen. In some cases, the immune system is so 'paranoid' that it starts destroying other organs in the body. The end result is that the entire body becomes 'inflamed'. And so it is with society.The elites are inducing Societal Autoimmune Disorder (S.A.D.) in America.Let's not succumb to this perilous disease that is ultimately self-inflicted. Let's not get manipulated into fighting one another. Take some time out, tune out mainstream media for a while, get out of your bubble, and reach out to your neighbor, colleague, family and friends. America as a nation is at a crossroads, and the next decade might very well bring unprecedented changes and challenges. The only way forward is for Americans to come together, set aside ideologies, discuss and debate issues in a logical and constructive manner, and synthesize the foundation for a prosperous future. If we don't make these efforts, the best case scenario is that Americans in 2100 may find themselves demanding the destruction of statues built in 2017. The worst case scenario... well, you probably don't want to contemplate that, although it might be very useful for you to do so.