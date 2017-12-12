Human Foot
© Getty Images
A gruesome discovery on the shores of British Columbia: a severed human foot. Even more shocking, it isn't the first foot to be found in the area. In fact, it is the 13th detached foot discovered there since 2007.

Over the last decade, many of the feet washed ashore, one by one. Often they would be discovered on the beach, still wearing running shoes. The bizarre incidents have attracted tourists and amateur sleuths to the area. Some come hoping to find human remains.

The 13th foot was discovered on Thursday, not far from Sooke. Mike Jones was walking his Rottweiler when the dog found the body part, according to the New York Times.

Then, Jones took the foot, a tibia, and fibula and a human left foot inside a running shoe home.

"In this case, someone out walking their dog[s] took the bones home. Certainly no ill intent there, but if people do see something like that in the future, call us before touching the remains," Andy Watson, from the British Columbia Coroners Service, told CBC News.


There are concerns that perhaps the feet are the result of a serial killer. However, police have already identified eight of the 12 feet as belonging to six individuals. And, shockingly none of those six died, by foul play, according to the New York Times. In some of those cases, the feet belonged to people who committed suicide, Newsweek reports. Others died in accidents close to the shore.

But others don't buy it. The man who found one of the feet told The Guardian, "There's someone doing this, all right. Think about it, if they tied a chain around someone's ankle and threw them overboard, the foot would just pop off. That could explain it. Maybe they got a lot of bodies stored up in a container, and they got washed out. We don't know. There's a lot of stuff goes on over there."