Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office released the following photo, which officials said is similar to the shoe discovered with a human foot inside at Doran Beach.
A shoe washed ashore at Doran Beach in Sonoma County with the remains of a human foot inside, officials said Friday.

A beachgoer turned in the black canvas style shoe with black laces to a park ranger after 1 p.m. Tuesday, said Sgt. Spencer Crum, a Sonoma County Sheriff's Office spokesman.

The visitor at the beach, which is part of Doran Regional Park, found the footwear east of the Cypress Day Use parking lot, according to sheriff's officials.

Inside the size 10 right foot male shoe was a black ankle-high sock with a right foot inside, officials said. Investigators have yet to determine who the foot belonged to.

"It's safe to assume at one point it was attached to a living body," Crum said. "There's no body associated with it. We're obviously sifting through missing people."

Anyone with more information on the case was asked to call Detective Ted Vellis of the Sonoma County Coroner's Office at (707)565-5070.