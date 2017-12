© Omar Sobhani / Reuters



The White House has omitted, from a report prepared for Congress, the number of US troops fighting around the globe, including in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.In accordance with the 1973 War Powers Resolution, the Trump administration provided Congress on Monday with a semi-annual report accounting for US military personnel stationed abroad. Although the reports are meant to make the executive branch more accountable for US troop deployments, Monday's report left out the number of US troops operating in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Cameroon.While the White House deemed troop numbers too sensitive to disclose, last week the Pentagon told reporters that 5,200 Americans were serving in Iraq and another 2,000 in Syria, about four times as many troops as previously reported.The Pentagon also said that it could not disclose the location of tens of thousands of its personnel stationed across the globe.The United States maintains approximately 800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad. US military personnel are stationed in 150 different countries."Our commitment is to be as transparent as we can, within the constraints of operational security," Army Col. Rob Manning, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters last week.Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis has previously expressed frustration with the Pentagon's accounting techniques, ordering a review of how US troops are counted while serving overseas.The Department of Defense announced its first-ever audit in December.The massive undertaking will require 2,400 auditors to review the Pentagon's $2.4 trillion in assets, including personnel, real estate and weapons.