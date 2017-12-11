Puppet Masters
Putin condemns US Jerusalem recognition as "counterproductive" and "destabilizing"
RT
Mon, 11 Dec 2017 16:23 UTC
"We consider counterproductive any moves that preempt the result of negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Putin said during a state visit to Egypt on Monday. "Such steps are destabilizing, and don't help to resolve the situation, but instead provoke conflict."
Putin added that Russia will urge compliance with UN Security Council resolutions, which state that the final legal status of Jerusalem must be agreed on by both sides as part of their legal settlement of the decades-long standoff.
"There needs to be a long-term and fair solution that fulfills the interests of both sides, and complies with previous stances of the international community," Putin said. The Russian leader was speaking at a press conference following a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.
Thursday's announcement that the White House will accept Israel's proclamation of Jerusalem as its capital, and move the embassy to the city, has provoked unrest among Palestinians, who believe that the city is currently under occupation, and will become the capital of their own future state.
Back in April, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that it would recognize West Jerusalem as Israel's capital if East Jerusalem becomes Palestine's, but Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that the unilateral proclamation by the White House "runs counter to common sense."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is "forever grateful" for the much-touted move, approved by Congress back in 1995, which will make the US the only country with a diplomatic mission in Jerusalem. But it has been condemned by the EU and the majority of world leaders, with the notable exception of Czech President Milos Zeman, who labeled Brussels "cowards" and said that Europe's position was aiding the Palestinian "terrorist movement."
"The only things that interest me in the US are Tupac Shakur, Allen Ginsberg, and Jackson Pollock. I don't need a visa to access their work."
~ Putin advisor after he was placed on US sanctions list.
Climate change is caused by the sun and it's phases of minimum and maximum. Belief that it is our doing is ludicrous and a tax scam. .
Everyone had to do hard work after the Great Cataclysm that set back humanity thousands of years. Patriarchy is a result of the Abrahamic faiths...
This is so well done. Anybody know who the actress is?
Now that a Grand Solar Minima is glaringly apparent, you can expect the PTB to ramp up their efforts to bring the masses under total control....
Manifestations of a Grand Solar Minima (GSM) now well in progress. All the signs are presenting themselves across the globe and the PTB surely...
Comment: Putin's not wrong, but there may be more to this situation than meets the eye. The decades-long standoff referenced above has put the Palestinians in a situation of unending suffering and perpetual terror. Endless 'condemnation' of Israel has had absolutely no effect. Trump's move has shaken things up. With the exception of Saudi Arabia and possibly the United Arab Emirates, Arab and Muslim nations may move further away from the weakening power hold the US has held over them. For further analysis of what this could mean check out the recent show on SOTT Radio: Behind the Headlines: Has Trump Gone Full Shlemiel in Planned U.S. Embassy Move to Jerusalem?