© Edgar Su / Reuters

China's spy agency created fake LinkedIn profiles to infiltrate German and European political circles, claims Germany's Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV). China denies the allegations, saying they risk undermining bilateral relations.Hans-Georg Maassen, head of the BfV, alleges that the Chinese dummy accounts posed as consultants, policy experts, scholars and headhunters and targeted up to 10,000 German citizens.said Maassen, reports the Financial Times "The infections are difficult to detect, since network connections between service providers and their customers aren't suspicious," the BfV said. "This gives the attacker an even better disguise than before."The BfV published a list of eight such fake profiles used to contact German users. 'Allen Liu,' a HR manager at a fictitious economic consultancy 'Lily Wu,' who apparently works at a think tank in eastern China. Another such account, credited to 'Laeticia Chen,' used a profile image from an online fashion catalogue, reports Deutsche Welle Intelligences services in the West have grown increasingly concerned about incursions by Chinese hackers. In October, the Czech Republic's Security Information Service (SIS) warned that Chinese hackers had coopted information networks to promote Chinese interests and suppress the dissemination of information about abuses in Tibet.In July, the BfV alleged that foreign espionage efforts were costing the German economy billions of euro, each year. The CIA has also warned of attempts by the Chinese security services to recruit US citizens."There could be a large number of target individuals and fake profiles that have not yet been identified," a BfV spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters.Several of the profiles reviewed as part of a nine-month study into Chinese social media-based espionage operations by Reuters also found connections to senior diplomats and politicians from a number of other European countries.