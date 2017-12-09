"We are the nation that dug out the Panama Canal, won two world wars, put a man on the moon and brought communism to its knees"He did it again folks. We might want to bestow Trump with the 'World's Number One Troll' award, because very few days go by without The Donald saying something that is both entertainingly dumb and the perfect pot-stirrer to get the liberal media in a rapid furor over his idiocy. But Trump's no fool, he knows that there's no bad press as long as they spell your name right.
Now clearly he is wrong. The US only entered into the fray in WWI near its end and probably had little effect on its outcome. Most WWII historians agree that it was the Soviet Union that tipped scales in the Allies' favor, for the US was focused on the Pacific theater while they were happy to let Britain, France and the Soviet Union fight the Nazis in Europe. It was the Soviet Union who captured Berlin in 1945 forcing Germany to surrender, not the US. As for the 'defeat of Communism', it's quite likely he knows that Communism is still alive and kicking, in China for instance. You know, the most populous country on the planet?
But Trump also knows his base won't quibble with details. They'll eat his nationalistic words up, and then they'll ignore the rapid liberal (fake news) media who will all scream over each other to point out how historically wrong he is. They'll probably clamor for his impeachment for such a faux pas. Is it a good thing that the American president behaves this way? Probably not. It's unlikely you'll ever hear Putin utter such incorrect history. But would you rather have Killary? At least his buffoonery is fun to watch - and we need a little entertainment. The thought of a Killary presidency is unbearable.