A video of this exchange between FBI brass and agents commenting on ruining Flynn's career may exist.
Via The Hill:
....He said he also had talked to another whistleblower who witnessed a video teleconference last February between bureau leadership and their special agents in charge on the day former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned over lying to Vice President Pence over his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.No doubt General Flynn was targeted.
Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to making false statements to the FBI.
DeSantis said the person he spoke with said a senior FBI executive made an inappropriate comment suggesting the bureau had a personal motive in investigating Flynn and ruining his career. DeSantis wants the FBI to tell him if the videotape was saved.
"The wildly divergent ways these investigations have been conducted appear to dovetail with the political bias that has been uncovered," DeSantis said.
As previously reported, Fox News host Sean Hannity and Circa News reporter Sara A. Carter teamed up to reveal that Trump-hating FBI agent Peter Strzok interviewed former National Security advisor Michael Flynn.
Was President Trump's National Security Advisor tricked into meeting with the FBI without a lawyer?
Hannity and Carter also suggest Flynn may have been tricked into having the interview with Strzok without a lawyer.
According to another source, with direct knowledge of the Jan. 24 interview, McCabe had contacted Flynn by phone directly at the White House. White House officials had spent the "earlier part of the week with the FBI overseeing training and security measures associated with their new roles so it was no surprise to Flynn that McCabe had called," the source said.Dirty cop Comey gloated after it was reported that General Michael Flynn will plead guilty to lying to the FBI deep state operatives in the ongoing Trump witch hunt last week.
McCabe told Flynn "some agents were heading over (to the White House) but Flynn thought it was part of the routine work the FBI had been doing and said they would be cleared at the gate," the source said.
"It wasn't until after they were already in (Flynn's) office that he realized he was being formerly interviewed. He didn't have an attorney with him," they added.
Flynn's conversations to the Russian ambassador were not a crime. Not disclosing this information to the corrupt FBI was his crime.
We pray there is video evidence of top FBI brass admitting General Flynn was specifically targeted in order to ruin his career. The Deep State operatives in the FBI and DOJ need to be exposed and prosecuted.
Comment: Flynn was obviously targeted. The FBI "meeting" was obviously entrapment. The whole thing is obviously political. In the bizarro world of deep-state America, the following are all great reasons for hating on Flynn: he is against U.S. support for al-Qaeda and ISIS in Syria, he is against Turkish terrorist and CIA asset Fethullah Gulen, he sees the benefit of better relations with Russia, he supported Trump in questioning the joke of an ODNI report on "Russian hacking", and he supports Trump in general. There are plenty of reasons to be critical of Flynn - his rabid anti-Iran stance, and the fact that he wrote a book with arch-neocon Michael Ledeen, for instance - but the reasons listed above are not any of them.