flynn mueller
A whistleblower told Rep Ron DeSantis that he witnessed a senior FBI executive suggest the FBI had a personal motive and targeted Flynn with the purpose of ruining his career.

A video of this exchange between FBI brass and agents commenting on ruining Flynn's career may exist.

Via The Hill:
....He said he also had talked to another whistleblower who witnessed a video teleconference last February between bureau leadership and their special agents in charge on the day former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn resigned over lying to Vice President Pence over his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to making false statements to the FBI.

DeSantis said the person he spoke with said a senior FBI executive made an inappropriate comment suggesting the bureau had a personal motive in investigating Flynn and ruining his career. DeSantis wants the FBI to tell him if the videotape was saved.

"The wildly divergent ways these investigations have been conducted appear to dovetail with the political bias that has been uncovered," DeSantis said.
No doubt General Flynn was targeted.

As previously reported, Fox News host Sean Hannity and Circa News reporter Sara A. Carter teamed up to reveal that Trump-hating FBI agent Peter Strzok interviewed former National Security advisor Michael Flynn.

Was President Trump's National Security Advisor tricked into meeting with the FBI without a lawyer?

Hannity and Carter also suggest Flynn may have been tricked into having the interview with Strzok without a lawyer.
According to another source, with direct knowledge of the Jan. 24 interview, McCabe had contacted Flynn by phone directly at the White House. White House officials had spent the "earlier part of the week with the FBI overseeing training and security measures associated with their new roles so it was no surprise to Flynn that McCabe had called," the source said.

McCabe told Flynn "some agents were heading over (to the White House) but Flynn thought it was part of the routine work the FBI had been doing and said they would be cleared at the gate," the source said.

"It wasn't until after they were already in (Flynn's) office that he realized he was being formerly interviewed. He didn't have an attorney with him," they added.
Dirty cop Comey gloated after it was reported that General Michael Flynn will plead guilty to lying to the FBI deep state operatives in the ongoing Trump witch hunt last week.

Flynn's conversations to the Russian ambassador were not a crime. Not disclosing this information to the corrupt FBI was his crime.

We pray there is video evidence of top FBI brass admitting General Flynn was specifically targeted in order to ruin his career. The Deep State operatives in the FBI and DOJ need to be exposed and prosecuted.