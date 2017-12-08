Glenn Reynolds is a law professor, author and USA Today columnist.
Glenn runs the wildly popular Instapundit website at PJ Media and has an enormous following.
This afternoon Glenn Reynolds posted this comment from a former judge and reader on the General Michael Flynn arrest and plea deal.
Glenn believes this was a flawed investigation because General Michael Flynn was not notified that the main witness against him was removed from the investigation for bias. If General Flynn was not aware of this it is Giglio violation.
Via Instapundit:
A READER WHO IS A FORMER PROSECUTOR AND JUDGE EMAILS:The Giglio versus United States case: is a United States Supreme Court case in which the Court held that the prosecution's failure to inform the jury that a witness had been promised not to be prosecuted in exchange for his testimony was a failure to fulfill the duty to present all material evidence to the jury, and constituted a violation of due process, requiring a new trial.Did the prosecution tell Flynn's lawyer that their main witness against him was removed for bias? Since Strzok led the interview and his testimony would be needed to establish untruthfulness, he is a critical witness not just a prosecutor. If not disclosed, would this not be a Giglio violation? This is the kind of misconduct that can get a case dismissed and a lawyer disbarred. It is a Constitutional violation. This has bothered me since I heard about it.Me too.