A READER WHO IS A FORMER PROSECUTOR AND JUDGE EMAILS: Did the prosecution tell Flynn's lawyer that their main witness against him was removed for bias? Since Strzok led the interview and his testimony would be needed to establish untruthfulness, he is a critical witness not just a prosecutor. If not disclosed, would this not be a Giglio violation? This is the kind of misconduct that can get a case dismissed and a lawyer disbarred. It is a Constitutional violation. This has bothered me since I heard about it. Me too.

Glenn Reynolds posted this comment from a former judge and reader on the General Michael Flynn arrest and plea deal. If General Flynn was not aware of this it is Giglio violation. The Giglio versus United States case is a United States Supreme Court case in which the Court held that the prosecution's failure to inform the jury that a witness had been promised not to be prosecuted in exchange for his testimony was a failure to fulfill the duty to present all material evidence to the jury, and constituted a violation of due process, requiring a new trial.