© Allison Deger



Our health clinic which provides health services for around 500 people from our own and surrounding communities, is among the buildings they plan to demolish.

© OCHA



No forced demolition of our village, Susiya

The right to self determination over the natural development of our village

Acceptance of our master plan and thereby the planning and building of concrete houses and the necessary infrastructure

Politicians

Academics, Activists, Artists

Palestinian Organizations and Unions

International Organisations

As I write this letter, our village, Susiya, located in the south Hebron Hills of the occupied West Bank of Palestine, is in immediate threat of demolition. The only way to stop the demolition is through international pressure.This will violate the fundamental human rights of around 100 villagers, half of them children. The 20 buildings are our homes and also provide shelter for our animals. The timing of the demolition - in the middle of winter - could not be more devastating. It will leave us vulnerable and exposed to freezing rain and harsh winds.In 2012 we commissioned a master plan for our village, which was rejected several times by the Israeli authorities.It leaves us no choice but to remain on our land living in tents, under very difficult conditions, forbidden from building or repairing anything, in order to protect our land from the threat of annexation by the surrounding settlements. In the Israeli government's recent response it was agreed to examine the legal principle of the planning issue. Yet despite the potential to develop a master plan for the village, the government states that it will demolish the 20 buildings immediately.This reality has nothing to do with democracy or the rule of law. Instead, the Israeli government has repeatedly violated its obligations to us as protected persons living under occupation. In accordance with international law, Israel has an obligation to provide for the needs of the local protected population, an obligation it openly shirks. Furthermore, it will be a war crime if the Israeli government forcefully displaces our village.We therefore demand:The Village Council of Susiya appeals to the international community to stand with us in all possible ways in the face of enforced expulsion by the Israeli state.Nasser Nawajaa, Susiya Village Council spokespersonWith the support of voices from the international community -Grahame Morris MP, Chair, Labour Friends of Palestine & Middle EastRichard Burden MP, Labour PartyCaroline Lucas MP, Green PartyAmelia Womack, Deputy Leader, Green PartyPaul Maskey MP, Sinn FéinElisha McCallion MP, Sinn FéinMickey Brady MP, Sinn FéinChris Hazzard MP, Sinn FéinBarry McElduff MP, Sinn FéinFrancie Molloy MP, Sinn FéinMichelle Gildernew MP, Sinn FéinTommy Sheppard MP, Scottish National PartyStewart Hosie MP, Scottish National PartyPhilippa Whitford MP, Scottish National PartyLord Norman Warner, CrossbenchBob Doris MSP, Scottish National PartyBen McPherson MSP, Scottish National PartyRuth Maguire MSP, Scottish National PartySandra White MSP, Scottish National PartyJames Dornan MSP, Scottish National PartyClare Haughey MSP, Scottish National PartyIvan McKee MSP, Scottish National PartyBill Kidd MSP, Scottish National PartyPauline McNeill MSP, Scottish Labour PartyClaudia Beamish MSP, Scottish Labour PartyJohn Finnie MSP, Scottish Green PartyRona MacKay MSP, Scottish Green PartyMolly Scott Cato MEP, Green Party (UK)Keith Taylor MEP, UK Green Party (UK)Jude Kirton-Darling MEP, Labour Party (UK)David Martin MEP, Labour (UK)Julie Ward MEP, Labour Party (UK)Luisa Morgantini former MEP, ItalyIvo Vajgl MEP, Democratic Party of Pensioners of SloveniaUK ORGANISATIONS AND TRADE UNIONSLen McCluskey, General Secretary, Unite the UnionBert Schouwenburg, International Officer, GMBMick Cash, General Secretary, RMTSally Hunt, General Secretary, UCUMatt Wrack, General Secretary, FBUMick Whelan, General Secretary, ASLEFLindsey German, Convenor, Stop the War CoalitionHugh Lanning, Chair, and Ben Jamal, Director, Palestine Solidarity CampaignDr Omer El Hamdoon, President of The Muslim Association of BritainRev Chris Rose, Director, Amos TrustScottish Palestine Solidarity CampaignLiberal Democrat Friends of PalestineJustice for Palestinians, Leamington SpaSara Apps, Director, Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions UKFriends of SabeelKairos BritainAdam Hanieh, SOASLaleh Khalili, SOASRafeef Ziadah, SOASBill Bowring, BirkbeckEyal Weizman, GoldsmithsIlan Pappé, ExeterJudith Butler, Berkeley University of CaliforniaMahmood Mamdani, Columbia UniversitySara Ahmed, independent scholar and feminist writerAamer Anwar, Rector of Glasgow University and Human Rights LawyerBrian Eno, musician and campaignerKen Loach, directorJohn Rees, broadcaster and writerAddameer, Prisoner Support and Human Rights AssociationAgricultural Development AssociationArab Center for Agricultural DevelopmentAlrowwad, Cultural and Arts SocietyArab Agronomists AssociationAsala, Palestinian Businesswomen's AssociationBisan Center for Research and DevelopmentBurj Al-luqluq, Social Center SocietyDefense for Children InternationalEconomic and Social Development Center of PalestineHawwa, Society for Culture and ArtsHealth, Development, Information and Policy InstituteHealth Work Committees PalestineLegal Aid and Human Rights CenterLand Research CenterMa'an Development CenterMothers School SocietyNajdeh AssociationPopular Art CenterThe Palestinian Farmers' UnionPalestinian Medical Relief SocietyPalestinian Union of Health Care CommitteesPalestinian Working Woman Society for DevelopmentRural Women's Development SocietySociety of St. YvesPalestinian Youth UnionWomen's Centre for Legal Aid and CounselingEuropean Coordination of Committees and Associations for PalestineIreland Palestine Solidarity CampaignRobert Soeterik, Chair, Netherlands Palestine CommitteeJeff Halper, Co-Founder, Israeli Committee Against House DemolitionsIsraeli Committee Against House Demolitions, FinlandDiensten Onderzoek Centrum Palestina, NetherlandsViaVelo Palestina, BelgiumPlateforme Watermael-Boitsfort Palestine, BelgiumAsian Peasant Coalition (representing 43 member organisations across 11 Asian countries)Kilusang Magbubukid ng Pilipinas (Peasant Movement of the Philippines)Pagkakaisa para sa Tunay na Repormang Agraryo (Unity for Genuine Agrarian Reform), PhilippinesTanggol Magsasaka (Peasant Network for Land, Justice and Human Rights), PhilippinesResistance and Solidarity against Agrochemical TNCs (RESIST), PhilippinesThe Association of Norwegian NGOs for PalestinePalestina SolidariteitThe Palestine Solidarity Association of SwedenBelgian Academic and Cultural Boycott of IsraelNetherlands Palestine CommitteeBDS BerlinCheckpoint Singers, BrusselsPalestina Solidariteit vzw, BelgiumStefano Casi, Vice President, Assopace Palestina, Italy