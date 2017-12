© Reutersmedia



a time when the group funded an Israeli settlement considered to be illegal under international law The latest development follows reports on Friday indicating the White House senior adviser attempted to sway a United Nations Security Council vote against an anti-settlement resolution passed just before Donald Trump took office, which condemned the structure of West Bank settlements. The failure to disclose his role in the foundation - at a time when he was being tasked with serving as the president's Middle East peace envoy -experts and officials told Newsweek.The first son-in-law has repeatedly amended his financial records since his initial filing in March, along with three separate revisions to his security clearance application. Despite correcting his financial history on multiple occasions,The omission was first discovered by a team of researchers at American Bridge, a progressive research and communications organization, and shared exclusively with Newsweek on Friday afternoon. The researchers suggestedNewsweek later independently"Every successive failure to disclose his financial holdings makes it harder and harder to believe Jared Kushner isn't trying to intentionally deceive the American people," Pat Dennis, the group's research director, told Newsweek.During that period, Kushner's foundation also donatedthe Associated Press reported. Had Kushner included the role in his financial records, his involvement in such donations-and the following conflicts of interest that could possibly arise in his government position - may have been considered by the Office of Government Ethics.Despite the U.S.' longstanding policy to diplomatically reject the construction of Israeli settlements, Kushner seemed to wave in a new diplomatic era among members of Trump's transition team working on foreign issues, according to sources who spoke with The Washington Post, NBC, Buzzfeed and Bloomberg. Each of those reports pointed at Buzzfeed reported Friday.Flynn's guilty plea appears to indicate he's cooperating with Mueller's team and could be willing to shed more light on how critical decisions were made throughout the transition, as well as on Russia's impact in the 2016 presidential election."My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel's Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country," Flynn said in a statement. "I accept full responsibility for my actions."Instead, Kushner's role as a director for one of his family foundations can be found in the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundation's financial records from 2015 - the last year of which such documents are currently available to the public.Whether Kushner's latest discovered omission was intentional or not remained a mystery on Friday afternoon, as news was exploding surrounding his involvement in the U.N. Security Council vote, which ultimately approved the resolution condemning West Bank settlements. Representatives for the Office of Government Ethics, Jared Kushner and the Charles and Seryl Kushner Foundation did not immediately respond to requests for comment."He's revised his forms several times already," Dennis said. "There's no reason his lawyers couldn't have done what our researchers did. It wasn't rocket science."