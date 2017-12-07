© Bloomberg

House passes legislation to restrict US aid to PalestiniansTaylor Force Act, named after US West Point graduate who was murdered by a Palestinian terrorist in 2016, receives overwhelming support in Republican-led House, as lawmakers slam the 'downright disgusting ... pay to slay' scheme by the PA which they say 'incentivizes terrorism.'The Republican-led House easily approved legislation Tuesday thatThe legislation, which passed by voice vote, reflects bipartisan outrage over what members of Congress have called a "pay to slay" program endorsed by the Palestinian Authority.Rep. Ed Royce, R-Calif., the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, saidThe committee's top Democrat, Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, said thePalestinian officials have said US lawmakers are misinformed aboutThe bill is named for Taylor Force, an MBA student at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee and a West Point graduate who was visiting Israel in March 2016 when he was stabbed to death by a Palestinian terrorist. Force was from Lubbock, Texas, and served in Iraq and Afghanistan. His parents, who were in Washington on Tuesday, live in South Carolina."He was a young man with big dreams and loads of potential," Royce said.The US government financially supports the Palestinians in a variety of ways, including paying certain debts held by the Palestinian Authority and underwriting programs for which the Palestinian Authority would otherwise be responsible, according to the House legislation.The Senate Foreign Relations Committee passed a separate version of the Taylor Force bill in early August.Associated Press