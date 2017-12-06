President Trump on Wednesday formally recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, reversing nearly seven decades of American foreign policy and setting in motion a plan to move the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to the fiercely contested Holy City.



"It is time to officially recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel," said Mr. Trump.

The Senate's top Democrat, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, told THE WEEKLY STANDARD Tuesday that he had advised Trump to declare Jerusalem as Israel's "undivided" capital.

...

A 1995 law declares that Jerusalem should "remain an undivided city" and "be recognized as the capital of the State of Israel," but allows the president to issue waivers every six months delaying the move of the embassy for national security reasons. The Senate reaffirmed that law in June.

...

Maryland senator Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, reiterated his support for recognizing Jerusalem when asked Monday about the president's potential announcement.



"I believe that Jerusalem is the capital of Israel, so to me, that's not news," he told TWS.

Jerusalem will remain the capital of Israel and it must remain undivided.

But that idea had been dead all along.

Fury on Arab social media over Jerusalem

There is such a fury on Arab social media over Jerusalem but I am confident that none of the Western correspondents in Beirut or Cairo will notice in their dispatches.

This in Saudi Arabia

Hashtag "Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine" #1 trending right now in #KSA #Saudi #القدس_عاصمه_فلسطين_الابديه

PS It also is in Iraq and Algeria.

PS and in Syria.

Amal Saad @amalsaad_lb - 6:29 PM - 6 Dec 2017



Trump has no idea how his declaration will backfire. In violating Int'l law & legitimizing Israel's apartheid rule in Jerusalem, Int'l law will no longer serve as a framework for securing Palestinian rights- "from river to sea Palestine will be free" will be normalized discourse

Those parties that have resisted and continue to resist U.S. hegemony and the Zionists, will win in the public opinion of the Middle East. Those who cooperate with and enable the U.S. and its Zionist pendant will lose.