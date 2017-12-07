Society's Child
Brigitte Bardot pens letter to Putin asking him to pay personal attention to problem of stray dogs in Russia
Bardot thinks that the Russian authorities should revise the methods of tackling this issue.
"You know that I love Russia and have feelings of respect and friendship for you. But I have to turn to you in connection with the serious problem of stray dogs killings," the actress said in her letter.
In her view, the "wild methods" used by health and sanitation agencies for getting rid of stray cats and dogs should not be applied in Russia, which is "by its strength an example for the rest of the world."
"I'm addressing this call for help to you, because only you can put an end to it," the actress said.
In order to limit the uncontrolled reproduction of stray animals, she recommends "a wide sterilization campaign."
"Mr. President, I thank you for your attention, which I am sure you will pay to this letter, and I ask you to accept the assurances of my support and deep respect," Bardot wrote.
Bardot noted that improving conditions for animals is one of the most important tasks of her 44-year career as an animal rights activist.
"This campaign should also concern Russia - the country I love so much," she said.
The actress retired from entertainment industry at the age of 38 and established herself as an animal rights activist. In December 1999, Bardot expressed her gratitude to Putin via TASS for his attention to the problem of animal protection in Russia. In January 2000, Putin sent a letter to Bardot, in which he praised her work as an animal rights activist. Putin expressed his gratitude to her for the fact that she was not indifferent to the future of Russia. Since then Putin and Bardot exchanged letters several times.
In general, love is the whole meaning of life, of being. Love of family, of children, and of the motherland. It is such a multifaceted phenomenon that is the basis of all our actions.
A hate crime is a thought crime.
ALL IS WELL Humans have been drinking from a poisoned well. After they are done drinking, they urinate and defecate in it. Then they drink some...
I have an HP laptop. In retrospect, it performs better after I got rid of the original Windows installation that eventually started crashing and...
Language can confuse any AI, especially if lacking context. When vocabulary is interchangeable as it is nowadays the process of definition becomes...
If that damn walking contradiction Jordan Peterson is so concerned about victim narratives, why does he always have to talk in that nauseating...
