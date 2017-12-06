Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee is calling for a probe into special counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing Russia investigation.



"There needs to be an investigation of the investigation," Huckabee said Sunday on Fox News.



"This whole investigation stinks worse than cabbage cooking in a small, unventilated kitchen - with sardines on the side," he said.



Huckabee was reacting to a report that FBI counterintelligence division agent Peter Strzok had been removed from Mueller's team after it was revealed that he had sent out several anti-Trump messages, The Hill reported.



It also comes as Mueller brought charges against President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI about his contacts with top Kremlin officials.



Huckabee questioned, however, if the Mueller probe stemmed from the allegations in the unverified "Steele dossier."



"Was, in fact, this whole thing based on a phony dossier that was financed by the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC?" he asked.



"If that's the case, if something that was totally manufactured was then presented to federal investigators, to the FBI and said, 'You need to investigate Donald Trump and his campaign,'" he explained.



"And, they use that as a way to go after, electronically surveil members of the campaign, including presidential candidate Donald Trump and/or his staff, and that's how they got all this stuff - that's entrapment," Huckabee continued.



The former Arkansas governor also questioned the credibility of others on Mueller's team, saying there was "a whole bunch of the investigators who are Hillary Clinton donors or supporters" and that Mueller was a "close pal" of ousted FBI Director James Comey.

More details are emerging on Mueller's Russia probe, and are exposing just how corrupt and biased the investigation truly is.Mike Huckabee nailed it by saying the Mueller probe stinks worse than cabbage cooking in a small, unventilated kitchen - with sardines on the side, and is calling for an investigation of the probe.