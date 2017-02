© Carlos Barria / Reuters



"There was definitely a targeting of General Michael Flynn, it is not to do with this particular phone call with the Russian ambassador, it has to do with Flynn's whole challenging of US foreign policy in the region. And that is why he was forced out of the White House when he was director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. He fundamentally challenged the way American intelligence is run. And he is no stranger. He is probably the most decorated military intelligence officer of the last two decades the Americans have had. And he has said there is something wrong with the US intelligence policy. So, once he went against the grain, he became a target for the so-called experts in Washington."

The GOP elite, the Democrats and mainstream media couldn't stop Donald Trump from becoming president, so now they have a coup, says lawyer and filmmaker Mike Cernovich. Michael Flynn's resignation is a huge victory for them, he adds.The White House has confirmed the President Trump's National Security Advisor has resigned.US media reports had earlier been claiming Michael Flynn was removed from his post over alleged ties with Moscow. Michael Flynn had drawn criticism for his alleged close relationship with the Kremlin and talking with Russian officials.Are you surprised by this development?I heard earlier that this was going to happen. I actually reported earlier that there was a meeting where they are going to discuss the future of Flynn, so I am not surprised. It is very unfortunate becauseThere were allegedly nine anonymous sources, and the Washington Post which has been caught making up news... For example, the Washington Post said Russian hackers had hacked the power grid in the US. This was, of course, a fake news story.So, it is very disappointing... to see General Flynn leave.In his resignation letter, Flynn says he provided the Vice President with 'incomplete information' about his phone call with the Russian ambassador. The Democrats have been quick to demand a full transcript of the phone call. Could there be compromising comments in this transcript as Flynn was reportedly opposed to the sanctions against Russia?We think it's bizarre that there are people who are trying to destroy the relationship between the US and Russia. I am not surprised they talked and glad that they were having diplomatic relations. But General Flynn is a professional. Remember that he worked with special forces for six years, he headed JSOC. He had been involved in highly classified top secret information. He would have known that every conversation he had had was being recorded.Even before Trump was elected, Michael Flynn was being criticized for his alleged links to Russia. Looks like a trend here, doesn't it?The fake news media - this is what people call the American mainstream media - they have been going after General Flynn since November. They even tried to say that General Flynn one time linked to a blog article that people thought was a wrong story. This is completely bizarre. They dug up these all tweets and they tried to find the tweet that maybe they didn't like. They've been going after him, Stephen Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, and Stephen Miller because those are the four people who really are pro-Trump, pro-America, they really want what is best for America. Reince Priebus and the other establishment Republicans, they are no different than the Democrats in America. They are controlled opposition, so what we see right now is a coup.There's been a lot of discontent from the Washington establishment about Trump's top picks. Some call it a huge victory for the Democrats...It is huge. It is a huge victory for the Democrats. For their media allies, it is a massive win...Remember the American election - every media outlet in the country hammered Trump. Trump proved that you can win an election in America even if the media hates you. The media had not had a high profile of victory in a very long time. So, this is a big victory....That's why they keep trying to say WikiLeaks is involved with Russia. Because WikiLeaks proved that the DNC would coordinate stories with the Associated Press, with Politico, with the, with the New York Times..., argues there is a history behind Flynn's resignation which has to do with him challenging US foreign policy.